Columbia-based cannabis business Remedy Maryland is already expanding its retail footprint to three locations. Credit: Scott Maucione.

Adult use of marijuana outside of Maryland’s medical program will become legal on July 1 next year but the state’s legislative arm must still hash out rules from taxation to regulating sales from marijuana dispensaries. That means it’s unlikely that dispensaries will be able to sell marijuana to anyone at least 21 years old or older in the next seven months. The voter referendum, which passed with 66% of the vote statewide, legalizes recreational marijuana but the state legislature, known as the General Assembly, is tasked to build a framework for the industry.

Details like license distribution or measuring consumer demand needs to be hammered out. Adults can grow two of their own marijuana plants at home and possess up to 1.5 ounces of bud. It’s unclear how much recreational marijuana may cost consumers or how much the state tax would be.

In California and Colorado recreational marijuana sales tax is 15% while in Arizona it’s 16% and 17% in Oregon. Washington state levies a 37% tax on recreational marijuana.

Medical marijuana patients are not taxed for medicine but the state does charge for patient identification cards. Insurance does not cover the cost of marijuana. Out of pocket charges include the cost of a doctor visit which runs between $100 to $300 for providers familiar with marijuana.

The licensing process for a new marijuana dispensary usually takes several months.

“Then to build facilities it typically also takes months,” said John Hudak, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who advised the Maryland legislature on marijuana issues.

Cannabis is grown as any other agricultural crop in cycles, though highly regulated on the state level. It takes between three to four months for a seed to become a plant that has a harvestable flower, or bud.

