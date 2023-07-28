We’re in the steamiest days of summer – which means it’s an ideal time to head out for lunch, dinner, drinks and more. Here’s a look at what’s happening in and around Baltimore this week:

Openings & announcements

Baltimore magazine reports that Baja Tap will open in the former Bond Street Social space sometime in September. The Fells Point location will be the company’s second; its inaugural spot is in Washington, D.C.

Restaurant Weeks

Local restaurant weeks are in full swing.

Baltimore City’s promotion wraps up this weekend; it runs through Sunday – so you still have a few days to take advantage. Plus, keep an eye out for restaurants extending their deals. Typically, at least a few places keep the promotion going for another week or two.

Like Baltimore City, Howard County’s week ends on July 30. Baltimore County’s Restaurant Week is just getting started, though – it begins July 28 and is on through Aug. 6.

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month

Traditional restaurant weeks aren’t the only end-of-summer promotions on the books. This August, Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month makes its return. Throughout the month, many local restaurants will highlight vegan dishes and offer vegan specials on their menus.

The initiative is organized by Samantha Claassen of Golden West Café and The Land of Kush’s Naijha Wright-Brown, and a bunch of other restaurants are participating, from Miss Shirley’s to Ammoora to Woodberry Kitchen.

The “month” officially kicks off on Aug. 4.

Taste of Baltimore

On Saturday afternoon, the Emmanuel United Church on Reisterstown Rd. is hosting a Taste of Baltimore event featuring southern, Caribbean and soul food from a handful of caterers. The lineup includes food from A Few Extra Rolls, Granny Glo’s, Finger Lickin’ Caribbean and Ty’s Southern Cuisine.

Pasta & wine at Serenity

Also on Saturday afternoon, the Baltimore Wine Fairy Society is hosting a pasta and wine tasting at Serenity Wine Café. The ticketed event includes tastings and discussion of multiple Italian wines.

Brunch(ish)

On Sunday, the crew from Kitsch Café will pop up at Union Craft Brewing to team up with Carroll and Son Fine Foods for a fun brunch. The menu includes chicken and waffles, braised pork belly and chicken liver mousse cream puffs, and more.

Lobsterama at Gertrude’s

At Gertrude’s, August means lobsters. During the month, the BMA restaurant offers two lobster specials – one New England-style meal featuring a steamed lobster with coleslaw, a baked potato and corn on the cob, and one Maryland-style, which means the lobster is stuffed with crab imperial.

Arepa is out

Fans of Alma Cocina Latina have been patiently waiting for the release of owner Irena Stein’s beautiful new book, Arepa: Classic & Contemporary Recipes for Venezuela’s Daily Bread. That time is finally here. The book, which features excellent recipes along with gorgeous photography, is now available at The Ivy Bookshop, among other places.

National Oyster Week

This is the time for oyster lovers to shine. National Oyster Week begins on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and lasts through the following Sunday, Aug. 6. During that time, many Maryland restaurants are partnering with Oyster Recovery Partnership to offer deals and give back to the organization.

In the Baltimore area, keep an eye for promotions at ORP partners like Conrad’s Crabs, Dylan’s Oyster Cellar, Faidley’s Seafood, Federal House, Gertrude’s, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Gunther & Co., Jennings Café, Lib’s Grill, Mama’s on the Half Shell, the Mt. Washington Tavern, Philips, Ryleigh’s, Thames Street Oyster House, The Local Oyster, and True Chesapeake.

Sweet stuff

Desserts are shining on menus all over town right now.

At Petit Louis Bistro, the Restaurant Week menu includes a white chocolate cheesecake and passion fruit dessert (and available wine pairings).

Summer desserts at Perennial include a berry tart topped with a sweet scoop of ice cream.

At The Corner Pantry, even some savory courses include a touch of sweetness – like watermelon in a Greek salad.

Duck Duck Goose’s tropical pavlova dessert is full of summery flavor – and gorgeous, too.

The ice cream sandwich dessert is back on the menu at Citron. The Quarry Lake restaurant’s version is elegant but stays true to the summer classic flavors that everyone loves.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Aug. 10: A Night in Vienna Wine Dinner

Sept. 29: Maryland Italian Festival

Sept. 30: Wine in the Wilderness at the Maryland Zoo

Like this: Like Loading...