This week starts spooky, with all sorts of Halloween action (among other things), and ends smoothly with a pair of extravagant wine dinners. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Charming Elephant turns three!

Happy third birthday to Baltimore’s experts in Lao cuisine, the crew from Charming Elephant. The Canton restaurant celebrated its anniversary on Oct. 24.

National Caramel Month

There are still a few days left to celebrate National Caramel Month – October – and Baltimore’s own Goetze’s Candy Company has a few ideas. The company has teamed up with a handful of local businesses to keep caramel on everyone’s mind.

At Morning Mugs Coffee, Goetze’s classic candies enhance coffee drinks, including a Sweet Caramel Creams Cold Foam and a Cow Tales Latte. At the Bel Air location of Das Bierhalle, a boozy Caramel Creams apple cider cocktail is available. And at Say Delicious Donuts in Aberdeen, Caramel Cream donuts and Cow Tales cookies are on the menu.

The ‘harmery

This weekend, The Charmery goes all in on Halloween and transforms into The 'harmery. The ice cream shop gets creative with five flavors inspired by traditional munchies, from junk food nachos to flat soda. The team promises the options aren't "gross-out flavors" but they admit they're not the traditional ice cream are.

Plus, starting on Friday, The Charmery will present another in its series of full sensory movie experiences, when it screens the classic “E.T.” Tickets are available now.

Guinness movie night

Speaking of Halloween-season movies: this Saturday night, Guinness Open Gate Brewery hosts an outdoor double feature of “Ghostbusters”and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Admission is free and open to all ages (though guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult over 21). VIP tickets, which include blankets, snacks and drinks, are also available for purchase.

BSO-inspired drinks

This Friday and Saturday night, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s BSO Fusion series presents Skull and Bones, a “symphonic showcase meets Halloween dance party.”

The BSO’s partner, Hotel Revival, has plans in place to complement the event. The hotel’s restaurant, Topside, has a special cocktail on the menu, dubbed “Harmony in Peat Minor.” The drink was created in collaboration with the BSO Music Director Jonathan Heyward, and is a smoky and seasonal mix of bourbon, Campari, vermouth and Oban 14 year Scotch.

Maryland Crab Cake Festival

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the inaugural Maryland Crab Cake Festival will take over the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster. The afternoon party features crab cakes (of course) by many local favorites, plus food trucks, artists, drinks and live music.

South Baltimore Brewery District party

Also on Saturday, a handful of local breweries are banding together for a party celebrating the newly minted South Baltimore Brewery District. Participating breweries include Checkerspot Brewing Co., Pickett Brewing Company, Suspended Brewing and Wico Street Beer Co.

Throughout the day, the breweries will celebrate new releases and host live music, while encouraging guests to bounce from one brewery to another and make the most of having so many great spots in one area.

Ryes Up

Sunday, Oct. 29, Baltimore’s best bartenders gather together for a great cause: to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Research. During the Baltimore Bartender Guild’s 12th annual Rise Up Against Cystic Fibrosis event, guests have the opportunity to taste tons of cocktails, bid on food and drink-related silent auction prizes (among other things) and taste bites from terrific local restaurants.

The party takes place at the Sagamore Pendry and tickets are available now.

Dia de los Muertos

On Thursday, La Calle celebrates Día de los Muertos with a five-course tasting menu including a welcome cocktail in a “traditional drinking cup.” Following the meal, which is a ticketed event, the restaurant will open to the public for dancing, drinks and a DJ.

At Maximón, the day will be honored with a party featuring signature cocktails and tequila and mezcal tastings from a variety of different brands.

Barolo dinner

On Thursday, Cinghiale will open its doors – and its wine cellar – for a special meal focused on the wines and dishes of Barolo. Cinghiale co-owner (and one of Baltimore’s foremost wine experts) Tony Foreman will be on hand to discuss and enjoy the meal, which includes courses like braised veal neck and crispy veal breast served with polenta, golden beets and beech mushrooms.

Le Cadeau dinner

On Friday, Nov. 3, Manor Tavern showcases the wines of Vineyard Le Cadeau in Newberg, Oregon. The meal will include multiple courses designed to pair with Le Cadeau’s wines.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Nov. 4: Baltimore Craft Beer Festival

Nov. 4: Star Stripes & Chow

Nov. 11-12: The Big Dill Pickle Party

