aLike many local restaurants, Magdalena has special New Year’s Eve plans in the works. Photo courtesy of Magdalena.

Baltimore restaurateurs have been busy during this usually sleepy holiday week. While most of the news this week is focused on celebrating the upcoming new year, several spots have announced new openings and plans for expansion in 2023. Here’s a look at what’s been announced and what’s coming up for the holiday and beyond:

Openings and announcements

McFaul’s Ironhorse Tavern has a new location in Essex. This one, called McFaul’s Oyster & Reel, is on Sue Creek. It opened Thursday.

The bakery Roggenart announced plans for two new locations: one in Towson and one in Mount Vernon.

Roggenart and McFaul’s aren’t the only spots with expansion plans. Ekiben opened a new Locust Point location (801 E. Fort Ave.) on Thursday.

Also, Das Bierhalle announced that it has purchased Black Eyed Suzie’s in Bel Air and will open a new Das Bierhalle outpost there.

Congratulations to Foraged Eatery, which celebrated five years in business this week. From operating out of a tiny Hampden spot to taking over a great-looking Station North space, the Foraged team, led by Chef Chris Amendola, is one of the best in Baltimore.

Unfortunately, The Manor announced this week that it will have to close temporarily for renovations, as a result of a burst pipe in the building.

Also, Barley’s Backyard has announced its Fells Point location will close after service on Dec. 30. The restaurant’s Towson location will remain open – and, probably, as busy as ever.

Reopenings

A pair of iconic local restaurants that closed (or were set to close) announced good news this week.

The Lutherville fixture Szechuan House has reopened in a new York Road spot. The restaurant closed in early 2021, much to the disappointment of its many fans.

In Fells Point, fans of Bertha’s Mussels have experienced a roller coaster of emotions recently, after the restaurant’s owners announced their retirement and intent to sell Bertha’s at auction. The auction was canceled at the last minute – and now, The Baltimore Banner reports that the owners are saying that at least for the time being, Bertha’s will continue to operate as usual.

Ringing in 2023

New Year’s Eve is Saturday, which leaves just a little time to solidify plans. Fortunately, if dining out is your preference, there are tons of local options.

Little Havana has a three-course prix fixe on New Year’s Eve for just $45. The regular a la carte menu will also be available – and crab cake platters are half off.

At the Towson Tavern, an à la carte menu is available and every entrée comes with a complimentary glass of champagne.

Magdalena is open for dinner and hosting a late-night event in the lounge. The lounge event requires tickets – they include an all-you-can-drink bar menu plus small bites.

Silver Queen Café’s New Year’s Eve dinner menu includes something for everyone, from a Roseda Farms cheeseburger to filet mignon Rockefeller to mushroom Wellington.

The Maggie’s Farm New Year’s Eve menu is a three-course prix fixe with options like fig and goat cheese salad and grilled Syrian lamb chops.

SoBo Café will be open for laid back diners on New Year’s Eve, with the regular menu and without any crazy fanfare.

On New Year’s Day, Darker than Blue is celebrating the new year with a $20.23 brunch buffet with mimosas special.

For more options for dining on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, check out last week’s column.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Jan. 12: Sinister Speakeasy at Towson Tavern

Jan. 13: Baltimore County Restaurant Week Starts

Feb. 4: Fermentation Class at HEX Superette

