Late July is a great time to go out to dinner in Baltimore. Between Restaurant Week promotions and summer produce, there’s a lot to love. Here’s a look at what’s happening this week:

Openings & announcements

Kneads in Harbor East is now open for dinner from Wednesday through Saturday. The menu looks terrific and with Chef Cyrus Keefer’s creativity in the kitchen, it’s sure to be a hotspot.

Sadly, Joe Benny’s has sold its last meatball – for the time being. The Little Italy restaurant has closed but the owner promises his great food will be back again one day.

Restaurant Week starts

Restaurant Week is underway in Baltimore City, with numerous spots offering prix-fixe brunch, lunch and dinner options, starting at $15. The deals last until July 30.

Baltimore County’s promotion is also coming up this week; it kicks off on July 28 and lasts through Aug. 6. The structure is similar to the city’s Restaurant Week, with local spots offering prix-fixe meals for set prices. The mix of participating restaurants is a good one, including old favorites like Friendly Farm and Pappas alongside relative newcomers, like Rathskeller in Elkridge and the somewhat newly reopened Milton Inn.

Black Restaurant Week is also in full swing in the Baltimore/D.C. area. Until July 30, numerous Black-owned restaurants are offering deals, promotions and other incentives to come visit.

Tacopalooza

On Sunday, La Food Marketa’s staff rolls up its sleeves for its big annual Tacopalooza party. The party features tons of tacos, an open bar, music from DJ Steezy and more.

Meet a Maryland Winemaker at True Chesapeake

On Thursday, True Chesapeake Oyster Co. is hosting a happy hour featuring the wines of The Vineyards at Dodon. Representatives from the Davidsonville winery will also be on hand during the event – which takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – to chat about the wines and their process.

Tomato season

As we near the end of July, gardens all over Baltimore are bursting with red, yellow and orange tomatoes – and local chefs are making the most of the bounty.

At La Cuchara, peaches and tomatoes get paired up in a summery salad tossed with pistachios, whipped ricotta and rye croutons.

The Corner Pantry makes a relish with green and yellow tomatoes, then pairs it with pine nuts, zaatar and zucchini hummus.

At Thames Street Oyster House, heirloom tomato and watermelon salad makes an appearance with whole black sea bass, and cherry tomatoes, peaches and roasted beets are among the locally-grown produce combined for a summery salad.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Aug. 3: Lobsterama Kickoff at Gertrude’s

Sept. 29: Maryland Italian Festival

Sept. 30: Wine in the Wilderness at the Maryland Zoo

