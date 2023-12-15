Though there are only a few festive weeks left in 2023, Baltimore restaurants and food businesses are packing in the fun. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week:

Openings and announcements

The Buttonwood, a new restaurant and retail shop from the owner of The Bun Shop, has opened in the old Sascha’s 527 space in Mount Vernon.

Mama’s on the Half Shell has opened its new Owings Mills outpost. Like its Canton counterpart, the restaurant will offer a wide variety of seafood dishes (among other things).

Ovenbird Bakery’s hotly anticipated new Highlandtown location has opened.

Bmore on TV

This month, you can catch Baltimore’s own Jason Hisley, the proprietor of Cake by Jason, on Food Network Canada’s show “The Big Bake: Holiday.” Hisley’s episode airs on Monday, Dec. 18, and will showcase the chef – who is a Food Network veteran – in a team-based competition creating a holiday-themed cake.

Big Softy in Hampden

If you’re heading to see the lights on 34th Street in Hampden, plan a pit stop to visit Big Softy’s pop-up on Chestnut Avenue. Every Thursday through Sunday, Big Softy will be at 3500 Chestnut Ave. with deep dish pizzas plus a variety of drinks that will keep you warm and toasty – think Seville Orange Pimm’s Cups and boozy hot chocolate.

Holiday markets

This weekend is a terrific one for food-oriented holiday shopping, with a handful of markets featuring a wide variety of local companies.

On Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., a holiday market will take over 23rd Street from Clavel to the courtyard at Fadensonnen. Chachi’s will be open for lunch and Sophomore Coffee will be on hand to fuel the event.

Union Collective hosts its annual Holiday “Bizaar” on Saturday– this year, with over 40 vendors. The event starts at noon and the Union Collective businesses will be open during the market – so you can take a break from shopping with a beer from Union Craft Brewing, a scoop from The Charmery, a drink from The Wine Collective or Baltimore Spirits Company, a snack from Carroll & Son or a cup of coffee from Vent Coffee Roasters.

On Sunday, the Fells Point Farmers Market is popping up at the Sagamore Pendry, with vendors, sweets and a very festive vibe. In the Pendry’s Cannon Room, shoppers can grab hot beverages and mimosas while they shop, and there will also a gift-wrapping station (so you can cross that off your list). The event will take place rain or shine, as part of the courtyard is covered, so both shoppers and vendors can stay dry.

Also on Sunday, R. House’s annual Holiday Market features dozens of local vendors, including some great food makers, like Jinji Chocolate and Hon’s Honey, and people like Kara Harris from Old Line Plate, who will be selling her most recent book – which makes an excellent gift for lovers of Maryland food and history.

Party Latino at True Chesapeake

On Sunday night, True Chesapeake Oyster Co. welcomes Chefs Juan David de Col Echevarria and Lugio Hoyos La Portilla for a special late-night Peruvian party. The menu includes a variety of small plates, entrees and desserts, accompanied by Peruvian-influenced cocktails and music from DJ Pato.

Nog Day

Ryleigh’s Oyster has a lot of Sagamore Spirit eggnog on hand to celebrate Nog Day – Monday, Dec. 18.

Muppets + BSC

On Thursday, Baltimore Spirits Company will host a VHS showing of the holiday classic, “The Muppets Christmas Carol.” Stop by for Kermie and Piggy – along with popcorn, candy, and themed drinks.

Dancing at Woodberry

Also on Thursday, Woodberry Kitchen is hosting a holiday dance party with live music, a DJ, snacks and festive seasonal drinks. The music will include both holiday classics and original songs.

Gifting the good stuff

If you still have a few people to shop for this season, never fear. Local restaurants have you covered – with gift cards and beyond.

At Silver Queen Café, in addition to gift cards, you can grab bottles of the restaurant’s Really Hot Sauce and House Ketchup, as well as bags of Zeke’s Silver Queen Blend coffee.

At Miss Shirley’s Café, you’ll receive a $10 bonus gift card for every $100 in gift cards you buy. The popular restaurants also sell fun merch like oven mitts, coffee cups and even keychains – perfect for all the savory grits-lovers on your list.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Dec. 23: Feast of the Seven Fishes at Little Donna’s

Dec. 29: McFaul’s Oyster & Reel Customer Appreciation Day

Jan. 12-13: 20th Annual Gertrude’s Krautfest

