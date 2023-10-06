H&S Bakery this year hired every graduate from the Living Classrooms Mechanics Training Program in a step to bridge the gap between Baltimore’s untapped workforce and job opportunities in Baltimore.

The 10-week program, developed in partnership with H&S Bakery, not only equips individuals with the skills needed for a successful career but also provides guaranteed employment.

The Class C Mechanic training program, launched at the Living Classrooms Opportunity Center in Harbor East, was designed to align with job functions, career skills, and industry standards found in entry-level Class C Mechanic Helper Training. The curriculum blends hands-on learning, direct career development, active case management, and the facilities at the Living Classrooms Opportunity Center to create a robust training program.

Earlier this year, The Living Classrooms recruited its inaugural pilot class, consisting of 12 students. Upon completion of the 10-week training, graduates were guaranteed job placement as Class C Mechanics at one of the five H&S Family of Bakeries facilities in Baltimore. The job placement package offers competitive starting rates of around $21 per hour, along with comprehensive health benefits, retirement plans, and paid vacation.

The program was launched to address a deficiency within the manufacturing industry, particularly in the maintenance and engineering departments. With many young engineers gravitating toward computer engineering, filling entry and mid-level mechanic positions has become increasingly challenging for manufacturers, according to H&S. The H&S Family of Bakeries collaborated with Living Classrooms to develop a curriculum that not only meets the industry’s demands but also serves as a gateway to fulfilling employment.

The inaugural class of trainees graduated on Sept. 21. Now, they have transitioned into their new roles at H&S Bakeries. The achievement has prompted H&S Bakery and Living Classrooms to prepare for another graduating class in the spring of 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...