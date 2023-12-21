If city residents were asked today to vote whether to approve or reject MCB Real Estate’s $500 million proposal for redeveloping Harborplace, they likely would reject it.

That’s the message from a non-scientific poll that was conducted this month to gauge public opinion about the development company’s plans to demolish the two Harborplace pavilions at Pratt and Light streets and construct two high-rise apartment buildings containing about 900 residences in all, as well as offices, shops, restaurants and expanded parkland, including a two-tier waterfront promenade.

“Do you support rezoning of Inner Harbor Park from dedicated public park space to permit multi-family residential development?” asks the survey, which was posted earlier this month on the Baltimore City Voters page on Facebook.

The results: Yes, 54 votes or 18.75 percent; No, 227 votes or 78.82 percent; Not sure, 5 votes or 1.74 percent, and No Opinion, 2 votes or .694 percent.

The poll was created by a member of the Harborplace Forum Facebook page, which was launched this month by a group of Baltimore residents not affiliated with the development team, to serve as a clearinghouse of information about plans for the redevelopment of the Harborplace property. The 3.2-acre parcel is owned by the city and considered part of a 33-acre stretch of public parkland that rings Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. But it’s leased to MCB for certain types of commercial development, including shops and restaurants.

According to a statement from one of its administrators, the Harborplace Forum page was started by “a group of Federal Hill neighbors who want to keep residents informed whether pro or con of the Harborplace development process.” It has 360 members.

Because it would be constructed on city-owned land, MCB’s development cannot proceed without approval from city voters. On Oct. 30, City Council member Eric Costello and Council President Nick Mosby introduced legislation that would authorize a public referendum in November 2024, asking voters if they support the project. Specifically, voters would be asked if they approve a City Charter amendment increasing the amount of land the developer controls, from 3.2 acres to 4.5 acres.

Before it can move ahead with its project. MCB also needs approval from City Council to change zoning to permit residences on the Harborplace parcel, a use not currently allowed, and it needs the city to waive current height limits on the land, so it can construct towers rising 25 and 32 stories.

According to Teporah Bilezikian, a local entrepreneur and musician who is active on the Harborplace Forum Facebook page and posted the poll on the Baltimore City Voters page, the results indicate how residents are likely to vote in 2024.

They show that the majority of respondents “do not want these bills to go through,” she said in a video posted on the Harborplace Forum page, which reported the results of the poll. “They don’t want high rises on our public parkland. And they don’t want this rezoned for anything except our public park. This is our sky and this is our land. It belongs to us, and let’s keep it that way.”

The Baltimore City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday to consider the three Harborplace-related council bills that were introduced in October, numbers 23-0444, 23-0446 and 23-0448. The in person-only meeting will be held on the eighth floor of the Benton Building at 417 E. Fayette St. It’s a continuation of a hearing that started on Nov. 30, and citizens will be allowed to testify. City council members are expected to hold hearings on the three bills early next year.

