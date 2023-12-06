Gulp a combination of hops, barley and water, and you’ll likely become a little friendlier and a bit louder, and — at least in your own mind — a better dancer.

But if you soak in that mixture?

Expect smoother skin, fewer wrinkles and relaxation, say proponents of beer spas who tout the health benefits of the main ingredients of beer – including exfoliation and anti-oxidant properties.

Baltimore-area residents can now find out for themselves if that’s true. A new beer spa and alehouse, BierBath, is opening in Sykesville in Caroll County this weekend.

According to owners and founders Hector Enriquez and Greg Baran, there are only three such spas in the United States – in Denver, Chicago and Orlando – and none offer the same kind of alehouse experience at the front of the house.

“This business model is unique,” Baran said. “There is no competition.”

Beer spas are popular in Europe, and particularly in Prague, a city perhaps most identified by beer. (The Budweiser name has its origins in the Czech Republic, where brewing dates to the 13th century.) Enriquez was introduced to the concept in Iceland in 2017. A professional photographer, he was on a job taking shots of Iceland’s beer spa and was enthralled.

Back home in Sykesville, he and wife Patricia began discussing the concept and introducing it to friends who they would invite to their home for beer tastings and games.

Among the group was Greg and Katie Baran. The couples have 10-year-olds at Linton Springs Elementary School who are best friends. The Barans were in.

The new partners put together financing and began looking for spaces. They realized that the D.C. and Frederick markets would be too expensive for real estate, and because they intended to run the operation themselves, they wanted something closer to home.

BierBath is located in the renovated space of a former bowling alley on the rear side of a strip of stores and restaurants near the intersection of Liberty Road and Route 32.

After more than a year of build-out and inspections, the grand opening is here. At the rear of the 4,200-square-foot space are three spa rooms – one with double tubs, plus an infrared sauna, and a shower area with dispensers filled with beer shampoo and beer conditioner. “We basically built seven bathrooms,” said Baran, describing the extensive construction process.

At the front is a large bar, and plenty of space to enjoy a beer from one of ten taps, plus canned options. There are also wine offerings.

The alehouse sports a striking yellow and black color scheme, with an area for darts, and spots for live music. There are some limited food options – mainly charcuterie.

The interior of BierBath, a new beer spa and alehouse in Sykesville Credit: handout photo

Patrons who sign up for the spa experience – priced at $100 for an individual or $180 for two people for an hour — head past the bar and into a separate space designed to provide a taste of Scandinavia in Sykesville.

Tubs are made from planks of oak and sourced from France. A call button next to each tub summons a server to bring bathers another beverage. (Unlimited beer is included in the spa soak, but servers will make sure that patrons don’t get overly intoxicated.)

Carroll County is known for its generally conservative views, and the owners of BierBath have had to face a few questions. Signs on the spa room wall note that nudity is not allowed. And there are no cameras in the spa area.

“It’s a new concept and people in this county are very traditional,” said Patricia Enriquez, Hector’s wife. “The number one question is ‘How do you clean the tubs.’”

The tub water is decidedly not for drinking, and contains no alcohol. The spa water is infused with hops and barley; it’s not a fermented beverage poured from a tap. Tubs are drained after each use, then cleaned and refilled.

The founders’ spouses Katie Baran and Patricia Enriquiez are pitching in with promotion and events. The opening announcement sent out after Thanksgiving received immediate attention from Washington-area publications and news stations. BierBath now has bookings into April.

Clientele are coming from D.C. and Virginia, and it’s couples and groups. Despite the heavy beer focus, the vibe, noted Greg, is “not a fraternity.”

BierBath is located at 1213 Liberty Rd. B-4 in Sykesville, and has scheduled its grand opening for Saturday, Dec. 9.

