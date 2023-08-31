Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’s TailGOAT tailgate party for Ravens games will be at a new location this season. The Southeast Baltimore seafood restaurant is moving its TailGOAT from the parking lot at the Parker Metal Building to the Hammerjacks outdoor music and event space at 1300 Russell St.

Jimmy’s has been hosting tailgate parties since the Ravens came to Baltimore in the 1990s and the team is excited for its new location. “We are always looking to create new and exciting things for our customers, ” said Jimmy’s partner John Minadakis. “We jumped at this opportunity.”

Hammerjacks reopened in 2021 as an outdoor music venue constructed with recycled shipping containers. It took the place of the former Paradox music club, which was demolished.

Minadakis noted the space is slightly bigger than Jimmy’s tailgate lot last year and is more turnkey to prevent long hours of set up and breakdown. Jimmy’s staff would arrive at the TailGOAT lot at 3am in previous years.

Many components, such as the stage and bars and merchandise stands, are already in place at the new location.

1300 Russell St. is also directly across the street from M&T Bank Stadium, which Minadakis loves.

A big aspect of the TailGOAT is the musical acts each week. For week one on September 10th when the Ravens host the Houston Texans, electronic music band Cheat Codes is the headliner.

