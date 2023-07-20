People affected by the May cyber attack on Johns Hopkins Health System and Johns Hopkins University are filing a class action lawsuit against the organization.

The lawsuit states that tens or even hundreds of thousands of people had their personal identifiable information exposed through a vulnerability in the MoveIt file transfer software that was exploited by a Russian-linked ransomware organization called Clop.

The plaintiffs allege that Johns Hopkins willfully, intentionally or recklessly failed to implement reasonable security measures to prevent the unauthorized disclosure of personal data.

The lawsuit claims negligence on the part of Johns Hopkins and a breach of implied contract for failing to protect privacy.

Pamela Hunter, who is named as the main plaintiff in the case, noted that she was informed of the breach on June 24, that she was previously unaware of the breach or that Johns Hopkins was holding her information.

“Plaintiff and the class members remain, even today, in the dark regarding what data was stolen, the particular malware used, and what steps are being taken to secure their PHI/PII and financial information going forward,” the lawsuit states.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

