Last week, we shared the announcement of the headliners for Artscape 2023, news about Baltimore’s preservation commission approving the demolition of historic buildings to make way fro the Compass mixed-use development project, Morgan State University’s plans to house some students at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and other off-campus locations, and more.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

“Hot House: Original Cockey family stone house in Cockeysville”: This historic stone house in Cockeysville was the original home of the Cockey family who gave their name to the area.

Rendering of proposed Sisson East mixed-use development in Remington. Credit: BCT Design Group.

“Seawall unveils new renderings showing latest plans for Sisson East in Remington”: Seawall Development released updated renderings earlier this month of Sisson East, its proposed mixed-use development in Remington.

Screenshot from John Ourand’s X account.

“‘Free Kevin Brown’ chants erupt at Camden Yards, fans ejected, announcer’s absence sends ripples through baseball community”: The suspension of Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown enraged fans, many of whom chanted “Free Kevin Brown” during a game last week. But Brown cleared the air Friday, tweeting that he has a “wonderful relationship” with the Orioles and “a solid dialogue based on mutual respect” with the team’s CEO John Angelos.

The Lord Baltimore Hotel will house Morgan State University students for the fall semester. Screenshot via Google Maps.

“With more record enrollment ahead, Morgan State again looks to Lord Baltimore Hotel and other off-campus housing locations”: Expecting another year of record enrollment, Morgan State University will again house several hundred students at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and other locations far from its northeast Baltimore campus.

The West Fayette Street buildings approved for demolition: 22O, 222, 224 and 226 W. Fayette St. and 101 W. Lexington St. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Compass project gets green light but second developer suffers setback in separate bids to tear down historic buildings on downtown’s west side”: Baltimore’s preservation commission kept the Compass revitalization project alive last week when it approved a developer’s request to tear down five buildings near the intersection of Howard and Fayette streets.

Editor’s Picks:

The new Sparrows Point Park will be located at 1900 Wharf Road. Image courtesy of Baltimore County Government.

“Baltimore County begins construction of Sparrows Point Park”: For the first time in more than 20 years, southeast Baltimore County is getting a new major park. Sparrows Point Park will be built on the old Bethlehem Steel property.

Screenshot from Orioles official X account.

“Brothers turn cruelty from Os fans into moment of community and learning”: Two brothers who are die-hard Orioles fans had a discouraging experience at Camden Yards last week, when a group of young boys teased one of the brothers who has Cerebral Palsy and uses a wheelchair. But on social media, the story turned into a teaching moment and an opportunity for community.

Kelly Rowland will be one of the headliners for Baltimore’s 2023 Artscape festival. Photo courtesy of Kelly Rowland’s team.

“Kelly Rowland among headliners for Artscape 2023”: Kelly Rowland, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Angelo Moore of Fishbone with Dr. Madd Vibe will be the headliners for Baltimore’s Artscape festival when it returns for the first time since 2019 on Sept. 22 to 24.

First Lady Dawn Moore and Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome, at an announcement about “The Wiz” on Aug. 7, 2023. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Fifty years after it opened, ‘The Wiz’ is returning to Baltimore”: “The Wiz,” which debuted in Baltimore in 1974, will return to the city next month when a new production opens at the Hippodrome Theatre, the first stop on a national tour that’s headed to Broadway in 2024.

“Love Potions, Dark Curses, and the Family Business: Q&A with Celia Bell”: In her debut novel “The Disenchantment,” Baltimore native Celia Bell travels very far from Charm City to seventeenth-century France.

