Last week, we shared news about a Black diner’s experience with the “no hoodies” policy at Morton’s steakhouse in Baltimore, the release of Baltimore City’s public works calendar with extra and missing days, an update on Chef Carlos Raba’s soon-to-open taqueria restaurant Nana in Towson, and more.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

An awning hangs over the door to Morton’s The Steakhouse in downtown Baltimore. Screenshot via Google Maps.

“Black diner posts about ‘no hoodies’ incident at Morton’s steakhouse in Baltimore; Restaurant says allegations are ‘without merit'”: While visiting Baltimore from Boston, Dr. Max Jordan Nguemeni said staff at Morton’s The Steakhouse downtown told him he was not allowed to wear hooded apparel. Nguemeni argues the dress code policy was applied differently to him, a Black man, than it was to a white customer. The restaurant’s leaders say they have found his allegations to be “without merit.”

A brunch spread with juice from Florida-based restaurant chain First Watch. Known for their breakfast, brunch, and lunch options, First Watch will open a new location in Hunt Valley on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Photo courtesy of First Watch.

“First Watch to open Hunt Valley restaurant Thursday, plans another for Owings Mills in fall 2024”: Florida-based restaurant chain First Watch will open a new location in Hunt Valley on Thursday, and plans to open another in Owings Mills by fall 2024.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works 2024 calendar includes missing and extra dates. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

“Errors contained in Baltimore City public works calendar for 2024”: The Baltimore City Department of Public Works mailed residents their calendar for 2024 this week – and it contains at least a few errors, including missing or extra dates.

Screenshot from Baltimore City Rec and Parks Instagram page.

“Charm City Lights critics cite cost and access issues for walkers and bikers”: Baltimore City residents have been speaking out against the cost structure and lack of access to the inaugural Charm City Lights display at Druid Hill Park, particularly for families who wish to bike or walk through the light display.

Chef Carlos Raba with his grandmother. (Photo provided by Carlos Raba)

“Nana: Chef Carlos Raba’s love letter to family, childhood, and of course, the taco”: Chef Carlos Raba shared updates about his taqueria restaurant Nana, which is set to open in January, as well as stories of family and his life growing up in Mexico and Maryland.

Editor’s Picks:

In the new exhibition “Ethiopia at the Crossroads” at the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, ancient texts and other artifacts are displayed alongside more contemporay artworks to show the exchange of ideas among cultures and across time. Photo courtesy of Walters Art Museum.

“‘Ethiopia at the Crossroads’ exhibition at the Walters Art Museum explores global connections through art, spirituality, and more”: Spanning 1,750 years of Ethiopian history, a new exhibition at the Walters Art Museum explores the interplay of art, culture, and spirituality within Ethiopia and among its neighbors throughout the region. “Ethiopia at the Crossroads” is on view at the Walters through March 3, 2024.

Mason Dixie Foods founder Ayeshah Abuelhiga balances biscuits on the head of COO Ross Perkins. Photo courtesy of Mason Dixie Foods.

“Mason Dixie Foods: How a Baltimore comfort food company is bringing people together with biscuits, waffles, and breakfast sandwiches”: Ayeshah Abuelhiga founded Mason Dixie Foods in 2014 after 15 years in the tech and automotive industry. Now based in Baltimore, the comfort food company has been named on the Baltimore Business Journal’s Fast 50 list for 2023, and the top 15% of the Inc. 5000 list.

Photo by Greg Gorman.

“John Waters wraps up another whirlwind holiday tour, confesses he probably won’t have his Christmas party anymore”: On the final night of his multi-city Christmas tour in Baltimore on Thursday, John Waters said he’s not having his Christmas party this year and probably never will again

Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday announces the 2024 dates for the city’s summer festivals, including AFRAM, Artscape, and Charm City Live. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Mayor Brandon Scott announces 2024 summer dates for AFRAM, Artscape and Charm City Live festivals; indicates he has regained confidence in BOPA”: Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday announced the 2024 dates for AFRAM, Artscape and Charm City Live, saying the heat of summer won’t stop them from taking place.

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli will perform at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on Feb. 20. (Courtesy photo)

“Italian singer Andrea Bocelli reschedules Baltimore show for Feb. 20, after postponing this month due to health concerns”: After postponing a Dec. 10 performance in Baltimore due to health concerns, Italian singer Andrea Bocelli has rescheduled his show for Feb. 20 at CFG Bank Arena.

