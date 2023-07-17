Last week, we shared news about Baltimore County’s new restaurant closure map, the developer of Harborplace officially taking ownership of the property, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s announcement that he and his girlfriend have a baby on the way.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

A screenshot shows the map on Baltimore County’s new Food Establishment Closure Dashboard. Restaurants that have experienced closure events in the past 12 months are represented by colored dots on the map.

“Baltimore County launches map showing restaurant closures, health violations over past 12 months”: Baltimore County restaurant closures and health code violations can now be viewed in a new online dashboard.

A former Ann Lewis Shops department store at Park Avenue and West Lexington Street. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Commercial buildings near Lexington Market targeted for demolition to make way for six-story residential building”: A developer is requesting to demolish three vacant commercial buildings near Lexington Market to make way for a six-story residential structure.

A rendering shows Okoro Development’s planned apartment building at Lexington Street and Park Avenue. Rendering courtesy of Okoro Development.

“Plans unveiled for six-story, $8.5M apartment building at Park Avenue and Lexington Street”: Okoro Development plans to construct a six-story, $8.6 million apartment building at the northeast corner of Park Avenue and Lexington Street, if it receives permission to tear down three buildings now at the site.

“Hot House: Tudor Revival-style home charms with half-timbers, brick masonry and more in the heart of Tuscany-Canterbury”: This Tudor Revival-style house in Tuscany-Canterbury features brick masonry with half-timbers on the upper floors and other charming characteristics.

Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President Shelonda Stokes cuts a ribbon alongside Mayor Brandon Scott and local business owners and community members at an announcement for the second round of BOOST merchants on July 13, 2023. Photo courtesy of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

“Downtown Partnership announces five new businesses opening with the help of its Black Owned and Operated Storefront Tenancy (BOOST) program”: Five businesses will be opening in downtown Baltimore over the next six months with the help of a pioneering program that helps merchants get started in business while filling vacant downtown storefronts.

Editor’s Picks:

Photo by NCinDC, via Flickr

“MCB Real Estate takes ownership of Harborplace pavilions”: MCB Real Estate is now the official owner of the Harborplace pavilions at Pratt and Light streets and has assembled a four-member design team to help determine what will replace them.

Mayor Brandon Scott posted this photo announcing he and his girlfriend Hana Pugh are expecting a child in winter 2024. The announcement features sonogram images, a stuffed animal elephant, a “Made in Baltimore” onesie, and a board with the message “Baby Charm Arriving Winter 2024.” Photo courtesy of Brandon Scott.

“Mayor Scott announces a child on the way, closes on first house”: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced that he and his girlfriend Hana Pugh are expecting a child in winter 2024. He also announced that he has closed on his first house.

CHAP Executive Director Eric Holcomb speaks at the July 11 CHAP meeting. Photo by Aliza Worthington.

“Baltimore preservation commission prioritizes BGE dispute in July meeting”: Baltimore’s preservation commission discussed the dispute between BGE and the residents of at least eight Baltimore City neighborhoods during their July 11 meeting.

A bill to allow voters to decide in November whether they want recreational cannabis to be legal now needs Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature to be implemented. (Photo by E. A. Breeden/Capital News Service)

“Chafing at state control, Howard County creates workgroup and advisory panel for cannabis”: The Howard County Council has unanimously voted to create an adult-use cannabis advisory panel and workgroup.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins Home Chef executives at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the company’s new distribution center in Baltimore on Monday. Screenshot from Charm TV Baltimore’s Facebook page.

“Meal kit company Home Chef opens manufacturing and distribution center in Baltimore, plans to add 600 jobs”: Meal kit and food delivery company Home Chef has opened its largest facility yet with a new manufacturing and distribution center in Baltimore.

One of the pizzas from the upcoming Sartori restaurant at Harbor Point. Photo courtesy of Beatty Development Group.

“Owners of Verde in Canton are opening a second restaurant at Harbor Point”: The owners of Verde, a popular pizzeria in Canton, are opening a second dining spot at Harbor Point called Sartori.

