Last week, we shared news about Baltimore County’s new restaurant closure map, the developer of Harborplace officially taking ownership of the property, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s announcement that he and his girlfriend have a baby on the way.
Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:
Most-Read Stories:
“Baltimore County launches map showing restaurant closures, health violations over past 12 months”: Baltimore County restaurant closures and health code violations can now be viewed in a new online dashboard.
“Commercial buildings near Lexington Market targeted for demolition to make way for six-story residential building”: A developer is requesting to demolish three vacant commercial buildings near Lexington Market to make way for a six-story residential structure.
“Plans unveiled for six-story, $8.5M apartment building at Park Avenue and Lexington Street”: Okoro Development plans to construct a six-story, $8.6 million apartment building at the northeast corner of Park Avenue and Lexington Street, if it receives permission to tear down three buildings now at the site.
“Hot House: Tudor Revival-style home charms with half-timbers, brick masonry and more in the heart of Tuscany-Canterbury”: This Tudor Revival-style house in Tuscany-Canterbury features brick masonry with half-timbers on the upper floors and other charming characteristics.
“Downtown Partnership announces five new businesses opening with the help of its Black Owned and Operated Storefront Tenancy (BOOST) program”: Five businesses will be opening in downtown Baltimore over the next six months with the help of a pioneering program that helps merchants get started in business while filling vacant downtown storefronts.
Editor’s Picks:
“MCB Real Estate takes ownership of Harborplace pavilions”: MCB Real Estate is now the official owner of the Harborplace pavilions at Pratt and Light streets and has assembled a four-member design team to help determine what will replace them.
“Mayor Scott announces a child on the way, closes on first house”: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced that he and his girlfriend Hana Pugh are expecting a child in winter 2024. He also announced that he has closed on his first house.
“Baltimore preservation commission prioritizes BGE dispute in July meeting”: Baltimore’s preservation commission discussed the dispute between BGE and the residents of at least eight Baltimore City neighborhoods during their July 11 meeting.
“Chafing at state control, Howard County creates workgroup and advisory panel for cannabis”: The Howard County Council has unanimously voted to create an adult-use cannabis advisory panel and workgroup.
“Meal kit company Home Chef opens manufacturing and distribution center in Baltimore, plans to add 600 jobs”: Meal kit and food delivery company Home Chef has opened its largest facility yet with a new manufacturing and distribution center in Baltimore.
“Owners of Verde in Canton are opening a second restaurant at Harbor Point”: The owners of Verde, a popular pizzeria in Canton, are opening a second dining spot at Harbor Point called Sartori.