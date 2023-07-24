Last week we shared news about the closure of the Regal movie theater in Columbia, the reopening of the Barnes & Noble bokstore in White Marsh, the opening of Maryland’s third Raising Cane’s chicken finger restaurant in Westminster, an update about the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s parking garage on Cathedral Street, and more.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories

The Regal Snowden Square movie theater in Columbia will close July 26. Screenshot via Google Maps.

“Regal Snowden Square movie theater in Columbia announces closure on July 26 – for rebranding”: The Regal Snowden Square movie theater in Columbia announced it is closing on July 26. But hours after the announcement, patrons who contacted the theater learned that the closure was temporary, and that the theater would reopen relatively shortly under the Cinemark brand.

“Maryland Lottery announces lower-tier prize winners in Baltimore, other areas”: Six Maryland players won third-tier, five-digit prizes on the Mega Millions and Powerball games from July 10-16, including a $50,000 prize winner in Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott posted this photo announcing he and his girlfriend Hana Pugh are expecting a child in winter 2024. The announcement features sonogram images, a stuffed animal elephant, a “Made in Baltimore” onesie, and a board with the message “Baby Charm Arriving Winter 2024.” Photo courtesy of Brandon Scott.

“Mayor, expectant father, and new homeowner: Scott announces a child on the way, closes on first house”: Readers continued to be excited about Mayor Brandon Scott’s news that he and his girlfriend have a baby on the way.

The former Odorite building at 1111 Maryland Ave. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Odorite of Baltimore is the latest business to leave the Mount Vernon area, citing crime as one of the reasons”: Cleaning products supply company Odorite of Baltimore Inc. has left Mount Vernon and merged with Viking Chemical Company.

A Raising Cane’s combo meal features chicken fingers, Cane’s Sauce, crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and a drink. Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s.

“Raising Cane’s opens third Maryland location in Westminster”: Chicken finger fast food chain Raising Cane’s opened a restaurant in Westminster, marking their third location in Maryland.

Editor’s Picks

The entrance to the Cathedral Street parking garage is blocked off by four orange traffic cones and a locked metal gate. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is exploring possible future uses for its Cathedral Street garage property in Midtown”: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is exploring possible future uses for its Cathedral Street Garage property near the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and Lyric Baltimore. The garage has been closed since February.

Barnes & Noble will reopen its newly remodeled store at The Avenue at White Marsh next week. Screenshot via Google Maps.

“Barnes & Noble to reopen remodeled store at The Avenue at White Marsh”: Barnes & Noble has remodeled their bookstore at The Avenue at White Marsh, which they will reopen with a ribbon cutting this Wednesday, July 26.

Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, presents a ceremonial key to the city to Randallstown native and NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese, who played high school basketball in Baltimore. Photo courtesy of Mayor Brandon Scott/Twitter.

“Baltimore presents basketball star Angel Reese with key to city”: Baltimore City officials presented a key to the city and a city council proclamation to Randallstown native and 2023 NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese.

Author Tommy Orange alongside his novel “There There,” which has been selected as the 2023 One Maryland One Book title.

“One Maryland One Book announces events around 2023 selection, ‘There There’ by Cheyenne and Arapaho writer Tommy Orange”: Maryland Humanities has announced programming around this year’s One Maryland One Book selection, “There There” by Cheyenne and Araphaho writer Tommy Orange.

A new exhibition at the Walters Art Museum displays the work of the three finalists competing for the 2023 Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize. Photo courtesy of Walters Art Museum.

“Walters Art Museum opens Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize Finalists Exhibition for 2023”: The Walters Art Museum has opened an exhibition displaying works by the three finalists for this year’s Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize, one of Maryland’s most prestigious art awards.

Craig N. Swagler, the new president and general manager of WYPR and WTMD. Photo courtesy of Craig N. Swagler/LinkedIn.

“CBS Radio veteran Craig N. Swagler named new president and general manager of WYPR and WTMD”: Radio veteran Craig N. Swagler will be the next president and general manager of WYPR and WTMD, starting Aug. 1, the radio stations announced last week.

Like this: Like Loading...