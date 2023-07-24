Last week we shared news about the closure of the Regal movie theater in Columbia, the reopening of the Barnes & Noble bokstore in White Marsh, the opening of Maryland’s third Raising Cane’s chicken finger restaurant in Westminster, an update about the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s parking garage on Cathedral Street, and more.
Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:
Most-Read Stories
“Regal Snowden Square movie theater in Columbia announces closure on July 26 – for rebranding”: The Regal Snowden Square movie theater in Columbia announced it is closing on July 26. But hours after the announcement, patrons who contacted the theater learned that the closure was temporary, and that the theater would reopen relatively shortly under the Cinemark brand.
“Maryland Lottery announces lower-tier prize winners in Baltimore, other areas”: Six Maryland players won third-tier, five-digit prizes on the Mega Millions and Powerball games from July 10-16, including a $50,000 prize winner in Baltimore.
“Mayor, expectant father, and new homeowner: Scott announces a child on the way, closes on first house”: Readers continued to be excited about Mayor Brandon Scott’s news that he and his girlfriend have a baby on the way.
“Odorite of Baltimore is the latest business to leave the Mount Vernon area, citing crime as one of the reasons”: Cleaning products supply company Odorite of Baltimore Inc. has left Mount Vernon and merged with Viking Chemical Company.
“Raising Cane’s opens third Maryland location in Westminster”: Chicken finger fast food chain Raising Cane’s opened a restaurant in Westminster, marking their third location in Maryland.
Editor’s Picks
“Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is exploring possible future uses for its Cathedral Street garage property in Midtown”: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is exploring possible future uses for its Cathedral Street Garage property near the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and Lyric Baltimore. The garage has been closed since February.
“Barnes & Noble to reopen remodeled store at The Avenue at White Marsh”: Barnes & Noble has remodeled their bookstore at The Avenue at White Marsh, which they will reopen with a ribbon cutting this Wednesday, July 26.
“Baltimore presents basketball star Angel Reese with key to city”: Baltimore City officials presented a key to the city and a city council proclamation to Randallstown native and 2023 NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese.
“One Maryland One Book announces events around 2023 selection, ‘There There’ by Cheyenne and Arapaho writer Tommy Orange”: Maryland Humanities has announced programming around this year’s One Maryland One Book selection, “There There” by Cheyenne and Araphaho writer Tommy Orange.
“Walters Art Museum opens Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize Finalists Exhibition for 2023”: The Walters Art Museum has opened an exhibition displaying works by the three finalists for this year’s Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize, one of Maryland’s most prestigious art awards.
“CBS Radio veteran Craig N. Swagler named new president and general manager of WYPR and WTMD”: Radio veteran Craig N. Swagler will be the next president and general manager of WYPR and WTMD, starting Aug. 1, the radio stations announced last week.