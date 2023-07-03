Last week, we shared news about the start of recreational cannabis sales in Maryland, a temporary restraining order against BGE over gas regulators, a new restaurant at the Inner Harbor, the opening of Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, and more.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Docks on the Harbor’s island-themed decor. Credit: Latrice Hill

“New harbor restaurant Docks on the Harbor to host star-studded grand opening event this Thursday”: The new Docks on the Harbor restaurant plans to offer over-the-top menu items — like a lobster bisque mac and cheese with a lobster tail lit on fire — and island-themed decor perfect for posting on TikTok and Instagram.

A rendering depicts the interior of the Car Barn. Rendering courtesy of Cross Street Partners.

“New life for historic Car Barn in East Baltimore”: Developers say the former Baltimore Traction Company Car Barn will be preserved and renovated for potential commercial uses, including for offices, retail space, co-working space, a restaurant, gym and workforce training and development purposes.

Dressed in red boots, a gold skirt, and bejweled red headpiece, a Baltimore Pride attendee strikes a pose on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

“Photo Gallery: Baltimore Pride 2023”: Baltimore celebrated Pride Month with its annual parade and block party. Check out these photos by Baltimore School for Arts graduate Faith Spicer.

Nathan Corbett as Donut in “The Wire.” Screenshot from Youtube video.

“‘The Wire’ actors and crew members coming to The Ivy Bookshop”: Cast and crew members from the HBO series “The Wire,” which was set in Baltimore, stopped by The Ivy Bookshop for a discussion with Baltimore writer D. Watkins.

“Hot House: Magic abounds in this modernist house with maximalist gardens”: Built in 2003, this one-level, modernist house is sited in a series of gardens, courtyards, open spaces and flowering plants.

Editor’s Picks:

Sales of recreational cannabis become legal in Maryland on July 1, 2023. Credit: Elsa Olofsson via Flickr

“All the buzz: Here’s what to expect when Maryland recreational cannabis sales begin July 1”: Maryland’s long-awaited move toward legalization of cannabis took full effect on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Maggie Fitzsimmons.

“Judge grants Baltimore residents a temporary restraining order against BGE installing exterior gas regulators”: A Baltimore City Circuit judge granted a 10-day temporary restraining order against BGE, ordering the utility company to stop placing external gas pressure regulators on plaintiffs’ homes against their wishes.

A sign for Mondawmin Station. Screenshot via Google Maps.

“Mondawmin Station receives $20M in federal grant money for upgrades”: Mondawmin Station and the surrounding area will receive a $20 million grant in federal funding for upgrades.

A family enjoys a raft ride at a Great Wolf Lodge resort. Photo courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge.

“Great Wolf Lodge opens first Maryland location in Perryville”: Great Wolf Lodge Maryland opened its new Perryville location. Its the 20th resort in North America for the family entertainment and indoor water park resort brand — and its largest at 128,000 square feet.

Rev. Kobi Little, president of Baltimore’s NAACP chapter, on Thursday calls for a national search for Baltimore’s permanent police commissioner. Screenshot from NAACP Baltimore Branch Facebook page.

“NAACP Baltimore Branch calls for national search for police commissioner”: The NAACP’s Baltimore branch on Thursday called for a national search to replace former Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, citing a lack of communication and transparency in the selection process since Mayor Brandon Scott announced Harrison was leaving.

Workers at MOM’s Organic Market locations in Hampden and College Park allege management is retaliating against unionizing activities. Credit: MOM's Facebook page

“MOM’s Organic Market workers file complaint as union contract negotiations drag”: Despite votes in the past year to unionize, employees at MOM’s Organic Market in Baltimore and elsewhere are working without contracts as negotiations languish and tensions rise.

The shoreline in Essex, Maryland. Credit: Jason Knauer

“Eastern Boulevard facelift continues as ‘Essex Reimagined’ initiative takes shape”: “Essex Reimagined” is Baltimore County’s first place-based initiative that is starting to bear fruit.

