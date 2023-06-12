Last week, we shared news about a recent Baltimore City Council committee hearing for the organizers of Artscape, the dispute between HonFest and Planned Parenthood of Maryland, and the dangerous smoky haze over Baltimore and much of the Mid-Atlantic region from Canadian wildfires.
Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:
Most-Read Stories:
“Former Hotel RL Baltimore on Redwood Street to become a 130-apartment building called Redwood Place”: The new owners of the former Hotel RL Baltimore Inner Harbor plan to invest $18.5 million to convert the property to a 130-unit apartment building called Redwood Place.
“Looking for live music in the Baltimore area this summer? Here are the top concerts coming up in June and July”: Here are some of the biggest bands and musical performers coming to the Baltimore area this summer, starting with June and July.
“Smoky skies: What are Baltimoreans saying about the haze?”: Smoke from wildfires in Canada made its way to Maryland last week week. In response to the poor air quality, government and health officials urged caution and the Maryland Zoo closed early on Thursday.
“Planned Parenthood of Maryland will not be part of HonFest. But you can still visit them in Hampden this weekend.”: Planned Parenthood of Maryland was not part of this year’s HonFest, after event organizers initially denied them their own booth. But visitors could still find them at a Hampden business that hosted them during the festival.
“Baltimore region under code red air quality amid pollution from Canada fires”: The Baltimore region was under a code red for unhealthy air quality Wednesday due to pollutants from Canadian forest fires.
Editor’s Picks:
“‘Deeply, deeply concerned’: After another tense budget hearing with BOPA, city leaders indicate they will explore ‘alternative options’ for funding the arts and festivals in Baltimore”: Mayor Brandon Scott and two City Council members suggested the city explore “alternative options” for funding the arts and festivals, following a budget hearing with representatives from the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.
“Baltimore City Police Commissioner Harrison steps down before term is up; Mayor Scott names veteran Richard Worley as acting commissioner”: Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stepped down last week, and Mayor Brandon Scott named 25-year police veteran Richard Worley to serve as acting commisisoner.
“Sandtown celebrates planned Dwyer Scholar Healthcare Village”: Two community partners unveiled plans Thursday for a new “healthcare village” in West Baltimore’s Sandtown neighborhood, which will include a resource center, multi-income housing, and a childcare center.
“Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association celebrates 20 years of Irish sports”: Twenty years after the Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association was founded, the local Irish sports group is still going strong — and has plans to start a youth program.
“Mother/Daughter Corner: Ana and Mila Hart Review ‘Super Cities! Baltimore’”: Ana Hart and her six-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Mila, dive into the wonders of Charm City in Kathy MacMillan’s book “Super Cities! Baltimore: The Awesome Inner Harbor, Crabs, Orioles, Ravens, and More!”