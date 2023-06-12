Last week, we shared news about a recent Baltimore City Council committee hearing for the organizers of Artscape, the dispute between HonFest and Planned Parenthood of Maryland, and the dangerous smoky haze over Baltimore and much of the Mid-Atlantic region from Canadian wildfires.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

A rendering shows what Redwood Place will look like after developers finish transforming the former Hotel RL Baltimore Inner Harbor into a 130-unit apartment building. Credit: Michael Graves Architecture Design.

“Former Hotel RL Baltimore on Redwood Street to become a 130-apartment building called Redwood Place”: The new owners of the former Hotel RL Baltimore Inner Harbor plan to invest $18.5 million to convert the property to a 130-unit apartment building called Redwood Place.

(Clockwise from top left) Shaquille O’Neil a.k.a. DJ Diesel, Big Time Rush, Thomas Rhett, Louis Tomlinson, LL Cool J, Shania Twain. (Courtesy photos)

“Looking for live music in the Baltimore area this summer? Here are the top concerts coming up in June and July”: Here are some of the biggest bands and musical performers coming to the Baltimore area this summer, starting with June and July.

Smoke obscures the sky Thursday morning along the Baltimore waterfront. Photo by Isabel Mercedes Cumming.

“Smoky skies: What are Baltimoreans saying about the haze?”: Smoke from wildfires in Canada made its way to Maryland last week week. In response to the poor air quality, government and health officials urged caution and the Maryland Zoo closed early on Thursday.

Screenshot from Planned Parenthood Maryland’s IG page.

“Planned Parenthood of Maryland will not be part of HonFest. But you can still visit them in Hampden this weekend.”: Planned Parenthood of Maryland was not part of this year’s HonFest, after event organizers initially denied them their own booth. But visitors could still find them at a Hampden business that hosted them during the festival.

Baltimore is under a code red for unhealthy air quality on Wednesday. Image courtesy of AirNow.gov

“Baltimore region under code red air quality amid pollution from Canada fires”: The Baltimore region was under a code red for unhealthy air quality Wednesday due to pollutants from Canadian forest fires.

Editor’s Picks:

Representatives of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA) testify during the Baltimore City Council Ways and Means Committee’s June 2 hearing. In the front row (left to right), those representatives included Jocquelyn Downs, senior director of programming and the arts council at BOPA; Brian Wentz, chief financial officer; and Brian Lyles, board chair and president. In the row behind them (left to right) were Todd Yuhanick, interim CEO; Franklin N. McNeil, Jr., board secretary and governance committee chair; and Michael Shecter, executive committee member. Screenshot via Charm TV/YouTube.

“‘Deeply, deeply concerned’: After another tense budget hearing with BOPA, city leaders indicate they will explore ‘alternative options’ for funding the arts and festivals in Baltimore”: Mayor Brandon Scott and two City Council members suggested the city explore “alternative options” for funding the arts and festivals, following a budget hearing with representatives from the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison speaks at a press conference on March 25. Still via video from BPD/Facebook.

“Baltimore City Police Commissioner Harrison steps down before term is up; Mayor Scott names veteran Richard Worley as acting commissioner”: Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stepped down last week, and Mayor Brandon Scott named 25-year police veteran Richard Worley to serve as acting commisisoner.

Dwyer CEO Barb Clapp welcomes Dwyer Scholar Ashley Wilson to the stage Thursday at a ceremony announcing the Dwyer Scholar Healthcare Village. Screenshot from Dwyer Workforce Development Facebook livestream.

“Sandtown celebrates planned Dwyer Scholar Healthcare Village”: Two community partners unveiled plans Thursday for a new “healthcare village” in West Baltimore’s Sandtown neighborhood, which will include a resource center, multi-income housing, and a childcare center.

A member of the Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association (in black and yellow) plays in a camogie match against the Washington DC Gaels GAA (in blue and white). Photo courtesy of Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association.

“Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association celebrates 20 years of Irish sports”: Twenty years after the Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association was founded, the local Irish sports group is still going strong — and has plans to start a youth program.

The cover of Kathy MacMillan’s book “Super Cities! Baltimore: The Awesome Inner Harbor, Crabs, Orioles, Ravens, and More!”

“Mother/Daughter Corner: Ana and Mila Hart Review ‘Super Cities! Baltimore’”: Ana Hart and her six-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Mila, dive into the wonders of Charm City in Kathy MacMillan’s book “Super Cities! Baltimore: The Awesome Inner Harbor, Crabs, Orioles, Ravens, and More!”

