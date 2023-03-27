Last week, we shared a surprise appearance by actor Kevin Spacey at a Baltimore jazz club, a mysterious book about Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff Roy McGrath (written by someone using the name Ryan Cooper), and plans for a network of water trails called the Baltimore Blueway.

“Actor Kevin Spacey channels Frank Sinatra in surprise appearance at the Keystone Korner Baltimore jazz club”: Actor Kevin Spacey, a south Baltimore resident, sang at the Keystone Korner jazz club last week during a performance with pianist Monty Alexander. The former “House of Cards” actor’s manager purchased the home for Spacey through a limited liability company for $5.65 million in 2017. Since then, more than 20 men have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct in the United States and Great Britain.

“Preservation panel declines to block demolition of Baltimore’s historic Hendler Creamery”: The Christian-based nonprofit Helping Up Mission plans to purchase the former Hendler Creamery, demolish it, and convert it into green space, with the possibility for other future uses.

“Hot House: Victorian home in Lutherville’s historic district”: This Victorian home in Lutherville’s historic district features an entry hall fireplace, a chicken coop, and other charming details.

“Who betrayed who? Read the Roy McGrath book yourself and learn more.”: A book titled “Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath” was electronically published on Amazon – authored by someone using the name Ryan Cooper. Baltimore Fishbowl obtained a PDF version of the 51-page book, which we are making available to readers.

“Baltimore health department HQ renamed in honor of Maxie Collier, city’s first Black health commissioner”: The Baltimore City Health Department’s headquarters has been renamed after Maxie Collier, the city’s first Black heal commissioner, who served in the role from 1987 to 1990.

“Plans for Baltimore Blueway water trail network include increased access points, rest stops, more”: Baltimore residents last week weighed in on plans for the Baltimore Blueway, a network of waterway trails to connect the Inner Harbor and Middle Branch. The Blueway aims to increase access points to waterways for paddle sport enthusiasts, and create more connections among the city’s waterfront communities.

“Cycle boat cruise to make a splash in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor next month”: The Paddle Club Baltimore, a 30-foot catamaran-style cycle boat, will hit the Inner Harbor waters next month. A 16-passenger tiki boat will also debut in Annapolis.

“Goodwill Industries of Chesapeake to open free high school for adults in Baltimore”: The Goodwill Industries of Chesapeake Inc. will open an adult high school in Baltimore City this year to help adults complete and continue their education.

“Morgan State University to receive $6.8M for two new research centers focused on microelectronics and education disparities”: Morgan State University will launch two new research centers focused on microelectronics and education disparities with $6.8 million in state funding.

“Registration opens for Baltimore’s annual citywide spring cleanup on Earth Day”: Mayor Brandon Scott is calling on Baltimoreans to clean up their neighborhoods and take care of the planet during a citywide spring cleanup this Earth Day, April 22. Individuals or groups can register their cleanup effort with the city to receive trash bags for city workers to collect afterwards.

