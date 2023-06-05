Last week, we shared news about three Baltimore bars being named among the best in the country by Esquire magazine, the announcement of an interim CEO for BOPA, an interview with the CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation, a preview of the upcoming 12th annual Charm City Strongwoman Contest, and more.

Photo of Bloom’s bar from Hotel Ulysses’ Instagram page.

“Esquire names three Baltimore bars to its Best Bars 2023 list”: Three Baltimore bars landed on Esquire magazine’s 2023 list of the “Best Bars In America.”

A rendering shows the planned Sisson East development in Remington, including apartments, offices, and retail space, with Sisson Street and 28th Street in the foreground. Credit: BCT Design Group.

“Seawall unveils preliminary plans to build more apartments, offices and retail space in Remington”: The Seawall development company plans to redevelop nearly a full city block of Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood into apartments, offices, and retail space.

Cylburn Arboretum’s new Nature Education Center. Photo by Alan Gilbert.

“Cylburn Arboretum’s $7.5 million Nature Education Center will open to the public on June 10”: The Cylburn Arboretum Friends Nature Education Center, a $7.5 million exhibit center and teaching facility, will open to the public June 10.

Mr. Splash sprays Baltimore Orioles fans in section 86. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Orioles via Instagram.

“Makin’ a splash: Orioles to fill position for official Bird Bath Performer, find ways to innovate section after early success with Bird Bath Splash Zone”: The Baltimore Orioles are looking to fill the position of a part-time Bird Bath Performer named Mr. Splash. The performer will be in charge of spraying fans with water in section 86 at Camden Yards any time the team records a double, triple or home run.

A Shake Shack restaurant takes up much of the space where the Barnes and Noble in Towson once operated. Credit: Richard Bader

“Nothing to read here: Towson has two colleges but zero bookstores. Why is that?”: Excluding campus bookstores or shops that mostly deal in college textbooks, Towson, with a population of more than 50,000 and two colleges, has zero bookstores.

Editor’s Picks:

Shanaysha Sauls, CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation (handout photo)

“Big Fish: Shanaysha Sauls and leading the Baltimore Community Foundation in new directions”: Shanaysha Sauls, CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation, discusses the foundation’s new strategic plan and how their philanthropic work is making a difference in Baltimore.

Todd Yuhanick. Photo via LinkedIn.

“BOPA names Todd Yuhanick to serve as interim CEO, succeeding Donna Drew Sawyer”: The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) has named Todd Yuhanick, a film producer and former president of a local public relations company, to serve as interim CEO while its board searches for a permanent leader to replace Donna Drew Sawyer, who resigned in January.

A 2022 Charm City Strongwoman competitor lifts a weight overhead. Photo courtesy of Fivex3 Training.

“‘It keeps her alive’: 12th Annual Charm City Strongwoman Contest to raise money to house young adult cancer patients treated in Baltimore area”: Fivex3 Training gym owner Emily Socolinsky founded the Charm City Strongwoman Contest in honor of her sister Charlotte, who passed away in 2015 after being diagnosed with colon cancer. This year’s competition will be held June 11.

Freya Mojica with her National Champion trophy and medal. Photo courtesy of Ronaldo and Opfelia Mojica.

“Precursive success: Maryland sixth-grader wins national handwriting contest”: Freya Mojica, a a sixth-grade student at St. Joseph School in Fullerton, Maryland won the 2023 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest for her grade level.

Gregory Smith, then-executive director of the Creative Alliance, speaks at the opening of the Creativity Center. Smith has since resigned. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“The Creative Alliance is seeking an executive director, following the departure of Gregory Smith”: For the second time in two years, the Creative Alliance is looking for an executive director, after its most recent leader, Gregory Smith, left May 11 for family reasons.

Jonathon Heyward, music director designate of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Credit: Laura Thiesbrummel.

“Jonathon Heyward, the BSO’s new music director, will also conduct the summer orchestra at Lincoln Center starting next year”: Jonathon Heyward, music director designate of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, is taking on a second American conducting job starting next year.

