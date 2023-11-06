Last week, we shared plans for the redevelopment of Harborplace, proposed options for the Red Line transit project, a story about a father and son building a Baltimore-themed Halloween costume, and more.

Most-Read Stories:

Libertas Estates, a 10-acre vineyard in Mount Airy in Frederick County, Maryland, uses a flock of about 100 ducks to curtail an invasion of spotted lanterflies. Photo by Errol Rushovich.

“With spotted lanternflies wrecking U.S. crops, one Maryland vineyard is enlisting ducks to take a quack at the pest problem.”: A vineyard in Frederick County, Maryland is using ducks to curtail an invasion of spotted lanternflies. The colorful insects are wreaking havoc on crops throughout the nation.

A rendering shows the proposed Harborplace development from the harbor view. Credit: MCB Real Estate.

“$500M Harborplace redevelopment plan calls for two residential towers, offices, shops, restaurants and public space”: Baltimore’s Harborplace pavilions would be replaced by a $500 million mixed-use development with two residential towers, offices, shops, restaurants, public space and possibly a hotel, under a plan proposed by MCB Real Estate of Baltimore.

Baltimore resident Henry Kearns, 9, and his dad Robert made this Domino Sugar factory costume for Halloween 2023. Photo by Robert Kearns.

“A sweet treat: Baltimore dad and son build Domino Sugar factory Halloween costume”: While other Baltimore kids are dressing up as ghosts and ghouls to trick or treat, Federal Hill resident Henry Kearns wanted something a little closer to home. Kearns, 9, and his dad Robert built a Domino Sugar factory costume for Halloween this year.

Baltimore artist Bruce Willen explores the buried Sumwalt Run, which flows below North Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood. Photo by Public Mechanics.

“Buried beneath Baltimore, ‘ghost rivers’ surface in new Remington art installation”: Artist Bruce Willen’s new public art installation “Ghost Rivers” in Remington sheds light on one of the city’s buried waterways, Sumwalt Run.

Los Angeles Dodgers during game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, April 21, 2013 at Camden Yards in Baltimore,Maryland. The Dodgers beat the Orioles 7-4. Photo by Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers,LLC 2013.

“Canopy Team, a women-led planning and development firm with work around the globe, opens its East Coast headquarters at Meadow Mill in Baltimore”: Canopy Team, a women-led planning and development firm, is opening an East Coast headquarters in Baltimore, effective today.The company was co-founded by Janet Marie Smith, the architect and urban planner who was instrumental in the design of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Editor’s Picks:

“Light rail or bus rapid transit? MTA releases six options for proposed Red Line.”: The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) has introduced six potential options for the proposed Red Line, a crucial transit project aimed at enhancing connectivity along Baltimore’s east-west corridor.

Photo courtesy of Morgan State University.

“Morgan State University exceeds national trends with 3rd straight year of record enrollment”: Morgan State University experienced its third straight year of record enrollment, moving it closer to its goal of 10,000 students.

Photo courtesy of Kevin Baxter.

“The Big Dill helped vendors out of a jarring situation when their Baltimore festival plans got speared”: When Tropical Storm Ophelia forced the postponement of The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party in September, and vendors were left with a surplus of perishable items, festival organizers sought to help those vendors get out of the pickle they were in.

Mark Cohen (L) and Adam Cohen (R), co-founders of Always Ice Cream Company.

“Always Ice Cream to open shop at Cross Keys”: Always Ice Cream Company will open a store in The Village of Cross Keys, where it will offer its crafted blend of premium, homemade ice cream.

Photo from Jacqueline Woodson’s Facebook page.

“Book club for 11,000 middle-schoolers kicks off 2023 with Jacqueline Woodson novel ‘Before The Ever After’”: One Book Baltimore returns for its sixth year, featuring National Book Award-winner and MacArthur “Genius Grant” writer Jacqueline Woodson, with her novel “Before The Ever After.”

Life Magazine, April 27, 1953. Photo credit: John Kraljevich

“Whitman Coin Expo to return with special Baltimore connections, including pieces from ‘King of Coins’ collection”: The Whitman Coin Expo returns to Baltimore Nov. 9-11, showcasing paper money, coins and other collectibles, including pieces from the collection of Baltimore native and “King of Coins” Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

“Chili Chowdown at Camden Yards will raise funds for houseless vets”: The weather is getting chilly, and so is the food as local chili teams come together to “Chowdown for Charity,” raising money for houseless veterans at Oriole Park on Saturday, Nov. 4.

