The Whitman Coin Expo returns to Baltimore in November, showcasing rare coins, currencies, paper money and other collectibles, including pieces from the collection of Baltimore native and “King of Coins” Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr.

One of the nation’s leading coin and collectible shows, the expo will return to the Baltimore Convention Center from Nov. 9 – 11. With more than 1,000 expert dealers participating in the expo, visitors will have the chance to buy, sell, trade and explore the world of coins and collectibles.

Hoping to nurture the next generation of collectors, the Whitman Expo will feature a Kid’s Korner, where children between the ages of 6 and 12 can participate in a “Fill Your Album” activity, embark on a “Coin Grab” challenge, and show off their artistic side with “Coin Coloring.” Additionally, every participating child will receive a goodie bag with select collectibles.

There is a special Baltimore connection to the world of coin collecting, as the city was home to the “King of Coins,” Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. One of the highlights of the Whitman Coin Expo will feature rare coins from his collection.

“These incredibly rare and high-quality United States and World coins were retained or reacquired by the family as personal favorites when most of the collection crossed the block in several different auction events decades ago,” reads the press release announcing the expo. These coins will be part of an exclusive rarities auction, held in partnership with the auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries at the expo.

Eliasberg had deep Baltimore roots, some having nothing to do with coin collecting, John Kraljevich, senior consultant with Stack’s Bowers told Baltimore Fishbowl.

Life Magazine, April 27, 1953. Photo credit: John Kraljevich

“He’s a Baltimore boy all the way through. He was born in Alabama. He moved to Baltimore because his grandfather was in the hospital there,” Kraljevich said. “His grandfather passed; he and his family stuck around. He married a Goucher graduate and started a finance empire. And this coin collection lived for decades in the magnificent vaults in the basement of 10 Light Street.”

Orioles fans might be intrigued to learn that in 1953, when the St. Louis Browns were acquired and moved to Baltimore to become the Orioles, Eliasberg was one of the minority partners in the team ownership.

Eliasberg’s interest in coin collecting began as a young man when he was a financier.

“He had his hands in lots of different businesses that were pretty much all financial in nature and all successful,” Kraljevich said. “He was a pretty young man when he first got his interest in coins. So we’re talking 1920s. So he was already working in the financial fields in Baltimore…. And it was just a hobby…. It’s what he did for fun.”

As a hobbyist, he was able to amass the only complete collection of the entire set of United States coins. It remains the most comprehensive U.S. collection to date.

Cover of LIfe Magazine from April 27, 1953. Photo from Ebay.

Life Magazine, April 27, 1953. Photo credit: John Kraljevich

The moniker “King of Coins” came from a profile Life magazine wrote about him in the April 27, 1953 issue — the same issue on which the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II graced the cover. The article was entitled “A Quiet Collector,” and outlined his interest, and how he accomplished gathering such a rare and valuable collection of United States coins.

Some of the rare coins from the Eliasberg collection will include:

Undated (ca. 1616) Sommer Islands Sixpence with Large Portholes (EF-45, PCGS)

1853-O Liberty Seated, No Arrows Half Dollar (Fine-12, PCGS)

1855 Kellogg & Co. $50 (Proof-63 Cameo, PCGS) CMQ-X

1860 Clark, Gruber & Co. “Mountain $20” (AU-55, PCGS) CMQ-X

1907 Baker City, Oregon Two-Ounce Gold Ingot (PCGS Genuine holder)

U.S. Mint Director Ventris Gibson is set to join opening day of the Whitman Coin Expo on Nov. 9. The U.S. Mint will be previewing the new American Women’s quarter designs for 2024, along with the 2024 Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program celebrating the bicentennial of her birth.

Gibson is the first African American to lead the Mint. Boasting “a career spanning more than 40 years in both human resources executive and professional positions, Ms. Gibson is the recipient of numerous awards and commendations,” according to the U.S. Mint website.

“We’re thrilled to bring the magic of numismatics to Baltimore once again,” says Lori Kraft, general manager of Whitman Expos. “The Whitman Coin Expo is more than just a convention. It’s a bridge that connects history, art, and community. We invite everyone, from curious beginners to seasoned collectors, to come and explore this fascinating world with us.”

For a full schedule of events and more information on the Whitman Coin Expo, please click this link. Admission to the expo is free to the public.

