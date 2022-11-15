Welcome back to Pull Up A Chair, our monthly podcast where we explore different themes and what it means to build and be a part of a strong Jewish community.

In this episode of Pull Up A Chair, did you ever have a job that changed your life?

Recently retired after working 23 years at the Weinberg Park Heights JCC print shop, Mark Newton remembers his first day of work vividly.

For this church-going African American man, working at the JCC all those years became a whole new world for him. It was also a chance for him to learn from a different culture. For over two decades, Mark found more than a job — he built a family and a sense of community. Today, Mark Newton knows the meaning of mishpacha.

