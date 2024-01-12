Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is advocating for more patients’ rights as lawmakers start the 2024 legislative session in Annapolis.

Brown released his legislative priorities this week, highlighting a need for an expanded enforcement of the patient’s bill of rights.

“Our legislative agenda is focused on protecting the health, safety, and well-being of Marylanders,” Brown said. “Our proposals hold wrongdoers who create statewide damage to public health, safety, the environment, and Marylanders accountable according to their level of responsibility, and enhance the enforcement authority of the Office of the Attorney General.”

Maryland’s patients’ bill of rights went into effect in 2019 after unanimously passing the General Assembly.

The bill of rights protects patients from abuse, physical constraints or from having someone at a facility run their finances.

However, the bill of rights does not extend to all facilities.

Read more at WYPR.

