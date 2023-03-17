While many bar patrons will be raising a pint of green beer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, others will be tossing back a different green beverage: pickle vodka shots.

The Original Pickle Shot Vodka was founded at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, and has since spread to more than 24 states.

Pickles Pub serves more than 150,000 pickle shots per year and anticipates selling more than 10,000 pickle shots during St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’re excited to see The Original Pickle Shot® bring a unique and delicious addition to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” said John King, co-founder and president of The Original Pickle Shot, in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Pickle Shots served in bars and homes across the country, bringing a fun and tasty twist to everyone’s St. Paddy’s Day.”

Last year, the pickle shot company served as a sponsor of the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!

