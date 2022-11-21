David Lunken has been an entrepreneur since the time he was six years old when he sold candy out of his Radio Flyer red wagon that he would pull through the neighborhood. At 16 he had his own landscaping business and later, he owned Stick People Tees, a t-shirt screening company that helped put him through graduate school at Indiana University, Bloomington. Today, David runs his own management consulting practice helping companies grow, navigate change, hire the right people and build great teams.

He has parlayed his business expertise into an opportunity to serve as a mentor for 4Front’s Social Innovation Fellowship, a hands-on entrepreneurship program that inspires and empowers Jewish teens to be changemakers in their community. And the best part? He gets to work alongside his own daughters.

For the past 30 years, David and his wife Jessica and their three girls — Isabel (21), Talia (19) and Nadya (16) — have lived in Baltimore City. Both Isabel and Talia have participated in 4Front programming, which is housed at the JCC.

We recently set down with David and Talia to learn a little more about their shared interests, volunteer work and involvement with 4Front. And of course, what it’s like to parent a teen.

Click here for full article.

Like this: Like Loading...