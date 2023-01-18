Inside The Anonymous restaurant in Midtown. Photo courtesy of The Anonymous.



If you’re looking for a new dining experience, look no further than The Anonymous, a new restaurant in the Midtown neighborhood.

The Anonymous, which had its grand opening last month, offers a modern atmosphere with top R&B and hip-hop music, daily food and drink specials, and weekly events.

The Black-owned restaurant “tries to gear towards more of an older crowd,” says general manager Lakisha.

The Anonymous has three different experiences: Her Bar, which features hookah; Their Bar, the main bar; and a lounge for nightlife that’s open Thursday through Saturday.

Upon entering the restaurant, the décor adds the perfect pop of color and visual appeal for a great photo backdrop.

Wisteria flowers hanging on top of Her Bar add a touch of elegance, while the exposed brick on the wall and exposed pipes in the ceiling make for an industrial flair. Meanwhile, the faux grass walls add a natural feel and the neon light up signs instantly put visitors in the party mood. The Anonymous restaurant’s Her Bar. Photo by Latrice Hill.

The menu offers many traditional bar dishes such as wings, tacos, and burgers, as well as unique items like oxtail egg rolls and a lamb chops and oxtail entrée.

On Sundays, the restaurant hosts Rhythm and Brunch. The day starts at 11 a.m. with the brunch menu including specialty dishes like crab benedict, salmon wellington, and chicken and waffles.

The rhythm portion of the day begins directly after brunch and ends at 4 p.m., when the day party starts and local DJs spin music from top hip-hop, R&B, Afro beats, and reggae artists.

Be sure to check out their daily deals: taco specials on Tuesday, wine specials on Wednesday, and two-for-one specials paired with karaoke on Thursday.

Additionally, the restaurant offers hookah, making it a great spot to relax and unwind.

Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic dinner, happy hour with friends, or getting out to Baltimore’s weekend nightlife, The Anonymous is that new destination with a mix of options for guests to enjoy.

Visit their website for reservations or additional information.

