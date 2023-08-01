Four mosquito traps set out by the Maryland Department of Agriculture tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The results are the first of a season that typically starts in late July and goes through September. The positive traps were found in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties.

MDA’s policy is to spray pesticides within a three-quarter mile radius of traps that test positive for West Nile Virus.

The disease often infects humans without any symptoms, but sometimes can lead to brain inflammation, meningitis and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brian Pendergast, the program manager from mosquito control at MDA, said it’s too early in the season to tell if West Nile Virus will be rampant this year.

