Photo: New Lexington Market building. Photo credit: Ladornia Photography

The holidays are just around the corner – and it’s the perfect time to consider making a visit to the Baltimore public markets for all your seasonal culinary needs. The markets, each with its own distinctive character and unique merchants, provide a refreshing – and relaxing – alternative to traditional grocery stores this month.

At Lexington, Broadway, Hollins, Northeast and Avenue markets, you can find the ingredients you need to cook a perfect holiday dinner at home – from fresh seafood and meats to mouth-watering produce and scrumptious desserts. Or, if you’re too busy to cook, you can order in from Market merchants, arguably some of the hottest food purveyors in the City. And you can also get some cool gifts from our non-food merchants. For more information and merchant lists, visit www.bpmarkets.com and www.lexingtonmarket.com.

Shop Local for Foods and Gifts

The markets offer one-stop shopping at its best as well as a fresh new source of gift ideas. From spices and teas and local favorite dishes to world-famous specialty foods, there’s something for everyone on your holiday list. You’ll also give back – by supporting the local merchants and makers who bring life and vitality to the City.

Lexington Market

Market Bakery at Lexington Market: Photo Credit: Baltimore Public Markets

The new Lexington Market building opened next door to the original building in late October. The new shed style building is beautiful with an upper and lower level connected by Baltimore’s largest stoop! Both merchants from the original market and new merchants are in the new building. Market Bakery, famously known for their Berger cookies and cakes, has been a Market staple since 1972. Sausage Master serves great eats from hot dogs and sausages to classic Baltimore snowballs. Check out some of the new merchants at the market including Tio G. Empanadas, JBees Jamaican Me Crazy and flower shop Fleurs D’Ave. New merchants are opening every week in the market building. Click here to see which merchants are open and who’s coming soon.

Broadway Market

Sophia’s Place European Deli;

Photo Credit: Baltimore Public Markets

Foodies who crave carry out will find a mecca at Broadway Market, now a Fells Point home to 8 merchants. Enjoy chrusciki (bowties) a tasty Polish pastry treat from Sophia’s Place European deli, Southern-style chicken and waffles from family-owned Connie’s Chicken and Waffles or tasty Pad Thai and spring rolls from Thai Street Baltimore. At Broadway, you’ll also find an amazing variety of plants at Houseplant Baltimore and more!

Hollins Market

L&R Produce at Hollins Market; Photo credit: Baltimore Public Markets

Need a last-minute staple, the perfect wine or craft beer? Stop by Mulberry’s Bar, co-owned by neighborhood resident Lara Sumerson. You can also make a visit to L & R Produce for fresh fruit and vegetables and for Christmas – poinsettias. You can also call ahead for takeout or delivery from Dancing Potato or Eddie’s Lunch or purchase quality meats from lamb to oxtail to chicken from Laumann’s Meats. www.hollinsmarketbaltimore.com

Northeast Market

Shore’s Fish Market and Carryout at Northeast Market; Photo Credit: Baltimore Public Markets

Northeast Market on the City’s east side offers the best of all worlds as well. You’ll find fresh-caught and cooked seafood at Shore’s, known for their quality and great pricing after 80 years at the Market. You can also find vine-ripened produce and fresh poultry at Monument Street Market and fresh cut meats at Fellner’s – all in time to make-your-own holiday dinner. Be sure to also stop by Rose’s Bakery to order your holiday cupcakes, cakes and other baked goods.

Lexington Market, 112 N. Eutaw St. Baltimore, MD 21201

Avenue Market, 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. Baltimore, MD 21217

Broadway Market, 1640-41 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD 21231

Hollins Market, 26 South Arlington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223

Northeast Market, 2101 East Monument St, Baltimore, MD 21205

Baltimoremarkets.org

Like this: Like Loading...