The Pandora jewelry company is planning to open a new store in Harbor East, the Harbor East Management Group announced Friday.

The approximately 2,300-square-feet jewelry store will be located at 1011 Fleet St. in the same building as Sephora and Lululemon stores. The store will be Pandora’s flagship location in Baltimore and is expected to open in April.

The news comes a little over a month after Pandora announced that it would be moving its North American headquarters from downtown Baltimore to New York City’s Time Square.

“Our team at Pandora is excited about our expansion into key markets as every new store

marks a milestone in our plans to increase our retail footprint throughout North America,”

said Detria Courtalis, Pandora’s vice president of sales, in a statement. “We look forward to joining these local communities and the opportunity to giving a voice to our fans loves.”

Harbor East Management Group President Tim O’Donald welcomed Pandora to the area.

“Pandora is the perfect addition to the Fleet Street retail corridor,” O’Donald said in a statement. “Pandora brings additional national recognition to the district that attracts both tourists and locals, and we are pleased to add this sought-after brand to our successful shopping hub.”

Pandora will join other Harbor East businesses, including Brightside Boutique, Kneads Bakeshop & Café, and Harbor East Cinemas, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...