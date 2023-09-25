Tropical Storm Ophelia put a slight damper on the return of Artscape this weekend, with Saturday’s events cancelled due to safety concerns. But Baltimore restidents and visitors were still able to enjoy two of the three days of the art festival on Friday and Sunday.

From shopping vendors along Charles Street, to watching street performers and listening to live music, Artscape offered ample opportunities to the arts in Baltimore.

Check out some scenes from Friday’s Artscape in this gallery of photos by Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Cheryl of Reservoir Hill, Baltimore, left, and Carmeletta, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, have their photo taken at the AARP booth. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Bri Murray, of Baltimore, Maryland, attempts to match 10 pairs of symbols in a timed game on a giant touchscreen at the AARP booth. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

View north on Charles St. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Christine Cook, left, owner of Negus Cre8 LLC, talks with Brenda Wilson, center, and Glenda Hamlet, both of Baltimore, Maryland. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Zahra Daoudi, left, owner of Leather Therapy, talks with Trudy Leocadio, of Baltmore, Maryland. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Attendees browse a vendor booth. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Attendees dine outside the Charles Theater. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

The band “Petite Fleur” performs outside the Charles Theater. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Aaron Brown djs at the Made in Baltimore area. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Carroll Cook, left, of Towson, Maryland, photographs Andrew Cook, center, founder of Made in Baltimore, and Andrew’s mother Heidi at the Made in Baltimore area. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Alisa Brock, left, owner of Drama MaMa Bookshop, hands a purchase to Pelbea Jones, of Baltimore, Maryland. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Nile Walker, of Columbia, Maryland plays Super Mario Bros. using a giant wooden wireless nintendo controller built from Baltic Burch by RFPay. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Epic Attraction Marching Unit Inc marches north on Charles St. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

View south on Charles St. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Attendees purchase food from Islington Kitchen food truck. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Shakespeare of the One Life Wonder professional breakdance and acrobatic entertainment group performs on Charles St. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Attendees walk through colorful streamer adorned gates on W Mt Royal Ave. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

The band Tomato Flower performs on the Mosher St stage. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

