Madison Park North is now Reservoir Square.

That’s the new name of the $100 million mixed-use community that MCB Real Estate and its partners are building on eight acres along West North Avenue, between Bolton Hill and Reservoir Hill.

The name change grew out of a community engagement process that the development team led to come up with a new identity for the area, once the site of a public housing project dubbed “Murder Mall” because of the criminal activity there.

The developers held a charette at Dorothy I. Height Elementary School to solicit feedback for the new name, a meeting that was attended by more than 60 community members.

They say the name nods to the adjacent historic community of Reservoir Hill while also celebrating the urban squares that can be found all around Baltimore. To go with the new name, the developers have launched a website with information about the community: www.reservoirsquare.com.

MCB Real Estate managing partner P. David Bramble speaks the August 2022 groundbreaking for Reservoir Square, then called Madison Park North. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“The rebranding signals a new chapter in the story of West Baltimore’s renaissance,” said MCB Real Estate managing partner P. David Bramble, in a statement. “Reservoir Square ties together Baltimore’s historic neighborhoods and will provide a great place to live, shop and work.”

The construction site is on the north side of the 700 and 800 blocks of West North Avenue, between Park Avenue and Eutaw Place.

The first phase of Reservoir Square, currently under construction, includes the creation of a new street grid; more than $1 million worth of improvements to North Avenue, and the sale of 120 townhome lots to Ryan Homes. The first townhomes will be available for sale this fall, with prices starting around $350,000.

The second phase includes the development of two more parcels, totaling nearly three acres. Plans include a grocery store; about 200 apartments including workforce housing; up to 100,000 square feet of office space and additional street-level retail space.

Other members of the development team are Atapco Properties and MLR Partners. Bramble is working on a number of revitalization projects around Baltimore, including the redevelopment of Harborplace, but he says Reservoir Square is particularly meaningful to him because of its location.

“This project is personal for me, as I grew up in West Baltimore and my wife and I are raising our children here now,” he said. “We want to sincerely thank the community for their time and input, as well as the continued State and City support.”

