Johns Hopkins Medicine will start billing for some online messaging to doctors starting on July 18.

The organization says it is rethinking how it handles virtual messaging on its MyChart portal as “virtual options have become a standard part of health care, and insurance companies now recognize some MyChart medical advice messaging as a billable service.”

MyChart is an online program that allows people to correspond with their doctors, get test results and make appointments.

“This change ensures that clinicians have the time they need to review and respond appropriately to patients’ concerns,” Johns Hopkins Medicine officials wrote in an internal memo.

Telehealth has grown precipitously since the pandemic.

Read more at WYPR.

