Yesterday, we shared Baltimore Fishbowl’s most popular articles of 2023 — as chosen by you, our readers.

But there are many stories throughout the year that don’t quite get the attention they deserve. We’re giving them a second chance in the spotlight in this year-end edition of Editor’s Picks.

From the story behind the now-removed Baltimore Sun sign at Camden Yards, to the volunteers who escort abortion-seekers, revisit some of our favorite heartwarming, thought-provoking, and head-turning stories of 2023.

The Sun sign sits atop the scoreboard at Oriole Park while Baltimore Orioles right fielder Chris Davis hits a home run on June 30, 2015. Photo by Ron Cogswell/Flickr Creative Commons.

Thirty years after The Baltimore Sun’s letters and logo were installed on the sign overlooking Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the iconic sign was removed to make way for a new sponsor. Baltimore Orioles fans and some of the creative minds behind the sign shared their memories of the longtime fixture. “Little Donna” and Jill Tutlewski cook together. Photo courtesy of Little Donna’s.

Chef Robbie Tutlewski was in disbelief when he heard his Upper Fells Point eatery Little Donna’s had made the New York Times’ list of the 50 best restaurants in the nation. Tutlewski, who named the restaurat after his 4 1/2 foot tall Yugoslavian grandmother “Little Donna,” said he shows his love through cooking the dishes he grew up with in Gary, Indiana. The entrance to the Planned Parenthood facility in Baltimore. Credit: Aliza Worthington. Credit: Aliza Worthington

For years, volunteers have escorted people seeking abortions and other health services at clinics like Planned Parenthood in Baltimore. But their mission gained even greater significance after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade, and an increase of patients from states with stricter abortion laws began traveling to Maryland for care. Here are the stories of some of those escorts. John Waters poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo credit: Instagram user @imagerybyoscar/HCC.

John Waters is a household name in Baltimore, known for the colorful characters in his films — and now in his debut novel, set to be adapted to the screen as well. Two of his movies, “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray,” have been named to the National Film Registry of the U.S. Library of Congress. In September, Waters was recognized for his contributions with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Back in Baltimore, fans celebrated the filmmaker during livestreams at the Senator and Charles theaters. Audience members cheer on a participant as she performs in the Renaissance Ball on June 30, 2023 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Branch in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

As the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s first artist-in residence, Baltimore photographer SHAN Wallace wanted to create a safe space for Baltimore’s queer community, in a city where such spaces have seemingly dwindled. To mark the end of her residency, and the culmination of Pride Month, Wallace organized the Pratt’s inaugural Renaissance Ball, showcasing LGBTQ+ ballroom community members from Baltimore and beyond. Doug McKenney, 36, of Towson, participates in a queer climbing night at Movement Hampden. Credit: Karen Nitkin

Queer sports groups, some competitive and others more leisurely, are growing more popular in Baltimore. With groups for rock climbing, softball, dodgeball, touch football, kickball, basketball, bowling, volleyball, and more, there appears to be far more avenues for LGBTQ+ Baltimoreans to find community through athletics than ever before. Former Navy pilot Brigitte Jacobson stands next to a plane. After Jacobson passed away in 2019, her friends and family founded the Empowerment Through Aviation program to teach Baltimore girls about flight. Photo courtesy of Empowerment Through Aviation.

U.S. Navy pilot Brigitte Jacobson loved to fly. Perhaps even more so, she loved mentoring young people. When Jacobson died in 2019, eight years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, her family and friends carried on her legacy with Empowerment Through Aviation, a program that mentors Baltimore girls and young women to one day become pilots themselves. Maryland native Ben Johns (left) with his Seattle Pioneers pickleball teammates Meghan Dizon, Marietta Wright, and Tyler Loong at the Major League Pickleball Super Final. Photo courtesy of Ben Johns/Instagram.

Pickleball is the latest athletic craze sweeping the nation. While it may have a reputation as a sport for older adults, its actually seeing its greatest surge in popularity in the 18-24 year range. And cities like Baltimore are experiencing a large demand for pickleball courts to practice and play on. A member of the Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association (in black and yellow) plays in a camogie match against the Washington DC Gaels GAA (in blue and white). Photo courtesy of Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association.

Founded in 2003 by a small group of Irish sports enthusiasts, the Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association is still going strong 20 years later. The association is always accepting new members to play a variety of sports — including Gaelic football, hurling, and camogie — against teams across the Mid-Atlantic region.

While you’re here, consider revisiting our Editor’s Picks from previous years, including 2021 and 2022.

