Yesterday, we shared Baltimore Fishbowl’s most popular articles of 2023 — as chosen by you, our readers.
But there are many stories throughout the year that don’t quite get the attention they deserve. We’re giving them a second chance in the spotlight in this year-end edition of Editor’s Picks.
From the story behind the now-removed Baltimore Sun sign at Camden Yards, to the volunteers who escort abortion-seekers, revisit some of our favorite heartwarming, thought-provoking, and head-turning stories of 2023.
‘A simple marriage’: How the Baltimore Sun sign rose — and set — on Camden Yards.
Thirty years after The Baltimore Sun’s letters and logo were installed on the sign overlooking Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the iconic sign was removed to make way for a new sponsor. Baltimore Orioles fans and some of the creative minds behind the sign shared their memories of the longtime fixture.
Cooking with kindness: New York Times names Baltimore’s Little Donna’s one of the 50 best U.S. restaurants
Chef Robbie Tutlewski was in disbelief when he heard his Upper Fells Point eatery Little Donna’s had made the New York Times’ list of the 50 best restaurants in the nation. Tutlewski, who named the restaurat after his 4 1/2 foot tall Yugoslavian grandmother “Little Donna,” said he shows his love through cooking the dishes he grew up with in Gary, Indiana.
Human Shields: A look at the escorts who aid those seeking abortions and women’s health
For years, volunteers have escorted people seeking abortions and other health services at clinics like Planned Parenthood in Baltimore. But their mission gained even greater significance after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade, and an increase of patients from states with stricter abortion laws began traveling to Maryland for care. Here are the stories of some of those escorts.
John Waters’ faithful flock to Senator and Charles theaters for livestream of Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
John Waters is a household name in Baltimore, known for the colorful characters in his films — and now in his debut novel, set to be adapted to the screen as well. Two of his movies, “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray,” have been named to the National Film Registry of the U.S. Library of Congress. In September, Waters was recognized for his contributions with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Back in Baltimore, fans celebrated the filmmaker during livestreams at the Senator and Charles theaters.
‘One for the books’: Black queer Baltimoreans share love of ballroom at Enoch Pratt Central Library
As the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s first artist-in residence, Baltimore photographer SHAN Wallace wanted to create a safe space for Baltimore’s queer community, in a city where such spaces have seemingly dwindled. To mark the end of her residency, and the culmination of Pride Month, Wallace organized the Pratt’s inaugural Renaissance Ball, showcasing LGBTQ+ ballroom community members from Baltimore and beyond.
Queer sports gain a major foothold in Baltimore
Queer sports groups, some competitive and others more leisurely, are growing more popular in Baltimore. With groups for rock climbing, softball, dodgeball, touch football, kickball, basketball, bowling, volleyball, and more, there appears to be far more avenues for LGBTQ+ Baltimoreans to find community through athletics than ever before.
Empowerment Through Aviation: How one woman’s love of flight became a passion shared by Baltimore girls
U.S. Navy pilot Brigitte Jacobson loved to fly. Perhaps even more so, she loved mentoring young people. When Jacobson died in 2019, eight years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, her family and friends carried on her legacy with Empowerment Through Aviation, a program that mentors Baltimore girls and young women to one day become pilots themselves.
Net gains: Pickleball sport scores new players among Baltimore residents, young people
Pickleball is the latest athletic craze sweeping the nation. While it may have a reputation as a sport for older adults, its actually seeing its greatest surge in popularity in the 18-24 year range. And cities like Baltimore are experiencing a large demand for pickleball courts to practice and play on.
Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association celebrates 20 years of Irish sports
Founded in 2003 by a small group of Irish sports enthusiasts, the Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association is still going strong 20 years later. The association is always accepting new members to play a variety of sports — including Gaelic football, hurling, and camogie — against teams across the Mid-Atlantic region.
While you’re here, consider revisiting our Editor’s Picks from previous years, including 2021 and 2022.