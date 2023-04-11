Have you ever heard of a love story that took 10 years to unfold? Meet Baltimore native Morgan Hurwitz, whose relationship began with a few Facebook chats and went silent for a decade. Let’s dive into the incredible story of Morgan — a dentist who followed in her father’s footsteps and a committed volunteer with The Associated, who believes in giving back to society.

1. Who in your life played an influential role in helping you become successful in your profession?

Ever since I was 6 years old, I knew I wanted to be a dentist. I knew because I would watch my dad every day and you could see how much he enjoyed his profession and I wanted the same for myself. He’s been such a big support system throughout all my years in school and post graduate training. I love being able to talk about cases together and even work together on some of them. He’s been my driving force and I strive to make him proud.

2. What inspired you to want to be a leader within the Associated system?

My mother-in-law is very involved within the Associated and has expressed to all of her children the importance of giving back to our community in any way that you can. She encouraged us to find which part of the Associated we connected with the most and start from there. She balances her growing family, zoom calls, meetings and more all while making it look seamless. She makes everyone she meets feel special and important and I am inspired to do the same.

3. What is your favorite thing to do when you have free time?

Mike and I are lucky to have most of our family local, so whether it’s over a meal, by the pool, on the pickle/tennis courts or just taking a walk — we love to spend our free time with family! We also enjoy taking trips to the beach or abroad and experiencing new and different cultures together.

