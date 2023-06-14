The Associated’s Jewish Women’s Giving Foundation (JWGF) recently completed its 20th grantmaking cycle, funding grants to eight organizations to improve the lives of underserved women and girls. Here are their latest grants:

!Adelante Latina¡

Baltimore

$20,000

¡Adelante Latina! strives to prepare high-achieving 10th-12th grade Baltimore City Latina girls for college and careers. Their free-of-charge, afterschool program is tailored to the cultural and academic needs of their students by providing highly personalized guidance and instruction. Our funds will provide general operating support.

Building Our Nation’s Daughters (BOND)

Baltimore

$20,000

BOND’s mission is to engage, mentor and develop Black single mothers to cultivate positive mother-daughter relationships, strengthen Black single-mother families, and increase their economic mobility two generations at a time. Our multi-year grant will support BOND’s signature program, the BOND Circle, at 3 schools and two housing sites. This is the second year of a three-year grant.

Click here for full article.

Like this: Like Loading...