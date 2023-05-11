Whether you’re celebrating a mom in your life or simply enjoying springtime weather, this weekend is bringing tons of fun events to Baltimore.

From the opening of the Wine Village at the Inner Harbor, to performances by Janet Jackson and other artists, there’s lots to do and plenty to see.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Wine Village, Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14, Inner Harbor, 401 Light St. The organizers of last year’s Inner Harbor German Christmas Village are putting on a new Wine Village event. Running from May 11 through May 29, the village will feature local and international wines, as well as European foods, games, and other activities. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Six the Musical, Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14, Hippodrome Theatre. The six wives of Henry VIII share their stories through pop music-inspired performances. This high-energy show is sure to be a good time. Just don’t lose your head.

In Bloom, Friday, May 12, 6-9 p.m., Ministry of Brewing. Shop for that last-minute Mother’s Day gift from local makers and vintage vendors, including ceramics, kokedama, candles, and more.

Grown Up Field Trip, Friday, May 12, 7-10 p.m. Call up the babysitter and head out for an evening of adult science fun for Marvel fans. Work with your fellow Guardians of the Galaxy to navigate challenges, hunt for the Infinity Stones before Thanos gets them, learn about inertia with Shang-Chi’s ten rings, practice your archery skills, and more. This event is open to adults age 21 and older with valid ID.

Free Skate Lessons, Saturday, May 13, 9-10 a.m., Jake’s Skate Park, Rash Field Park, 201 Key Highway. Baltimore skateboarder Joey Jett and Skatepark of Baltimore will give free skate lessons to kids 12 and under. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Big Truck Day, Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Public Works Experience, 751 Eastern Ave. See big trucks from local governments and businesses. Tour the Public Works Experience, formerly the Baltimore Public Works Museum.

Mother’s Day Market, Saturday, May 13, noon to 6 p.m., R. House. In addition to R. House’s food stalls, shop from 10 vendors, including 3-D printed houseplant pots, soy wax candles, chainmail jewelry, and more. There will also be a signature themed cocktail and music.

Janet Jackson, Saturday, May 13, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:45 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. She’s in control and she’s never gonna stop to get what she wants. Taking the stage at CFG Bank Arena, Janet Jackson will perform with special guest Ludacris. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Fairy Tails in the Farmyard, Sunday, May 14, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Maryland Zoo. Enjoy an iced tea party and listen to fairytales. Attendees will even be able to meet storybook characters and an animal ambassador. There will also be craft-making, a puppet show, carousel and train rides, and more.

Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise, Sunday, May 14, arrive by 11 a.m., event from noon to 3 p.m. Treat a mom in your life to a gourmet brunch aboard a yacht. The three-hour sail will include brunch, live music, an open bar, and swag boxes. There will be round-trip transportation from one of two park & ride pickup locations: the Southwest Park & Ride at 1198 S. Rolling Road in Catonsville, and the White Marsh Park & Ride at 8475 Honeygo Blvd. in White Marsh.

Eri Yamamoto and Ikuo Takeuchi, Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m., An Die Musik. Pianist and composer Eri Yamamoto and drummer Ikuo Takeuchi, both born in Japan, have teamed up to present a jazz performance in Baltimore.

Like this: Like Loading...