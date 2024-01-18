Whether you want to cheer on monster trucks, learn about sea shanties, or hear from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, there are plenty of ways to spend your weekend in Baltimore.

Check it all out in our weekend lineup:

The Tales of Sea Shanties, Thursday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Guilford Hall Brewery. Jessica M. Floyd, an associate professor of English at the Community College of Baltimore County, will teach audience members about sea shanties during the Great Age of Sail, the role the songs played, what they communicate, and their revival during the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion is part of Guilford Hall Brewery’s Profs and Pints series. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Speediest Stitcher Competition, Thursday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., Lovelyarns. Are you a top-notch crocheter? Think you’ve got what it takes to stitch the quickest? Lovelyarns is hosting a competition to find the speediest stitcher. You only need to bring a 5mm/USH crochet hook; Cascade Yarns will provide the yarn. There is a $5 entry fee.

Marie Yovanovitch, Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Marie Yovanovitch, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, will share her experiences during this latest installment of the Baltimore Speaker Series, presented by Stevenson University. Yovanovitch published her memoir, “Lessons From The Edge,” in 2022.

Super MAGFest, Thursday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 21, Gaylord National Harbor. Super MAGFest, the “Music and Gaming Festival,” will celebrate video game music and gaming itself over this four-day event. The festival includes consoles, arcades, tabletop, LAN, live video game cover bands, chiptunes, vendors, guest speakers, and more.

Tom Papa, Friday, Jan. 19, doors open 6 p.m., show starts 7 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. You might know Tom Papa for his roving commentary of his travels to various locales on public radio’s “Live from Here.” Or perhaps you’re familiar with his stand-up comedy, including his most recent and fifth Netlfix special, “What A Day!”, which released on Dec. 13. Regardless, Papa will be coming to Baltimore as part of his “Good Stuff Tour.”

The Warped Tour Band, Friday, Jan. 19, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Rams Head Live. The Warped Tour Band will perform a tribute to emo and pop-punk music.

Monster Jam, Friday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 21, CFG Bank Arena. Monster truck drivers will perform tricks and put their talents to the test in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions.

Unicorn World, Saturday, Jan. 20, through Monday, Jan. 22, Baltimore Convention Center. Tour stables full of life-sized, animatronic unicorns, and participate in unicorn-themed activities. The event features hula hooping, dancing, arts and crafts, a reading section, bounce houses, rides, face painting, balloons, photo opportunities, a gift shop, and more.

Queering the Collection, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2-3 p.m., Walters Art Museum. Baltimore artist and activist Jamie Grace Alexander will join Weiwen Balter, the Walters’ manager of school communities, for a discussion about feminism, activism, and abolition in the art world. The discussion will be followed by an audience Q&A.

Celtic Music, Sunday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m., An Die Musik. Enjoy Celtic music performances by smallpiper Dick Hensold; singer, songwriter, and guitarist Patsy O’Brien; and duo Jim and Shelley Kelley.

