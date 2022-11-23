Children ride a carousel at a previous year’s Festival of Trees event. Photo by Jason Putsche Photography

Whether you’re spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family, friends, or solo, the holiday season is the perfect time to treat yourself to some fun events — and there’s plenty happening in an around Baltimore.

See beautifully decorated trees at the Festival of Trees, listen to Disney princesses sing your favorite songs, jam out at the Skrek rave, and enjoy lots of other fun activities this weekend.

National Day of Mourning, Thursday, Nov. 24, noon to 1 p.m., McKeldin Square. Thursday will commemorate a National Day of Mourning for Indigenous people. Peoples Power Assembly will hold an event in Baltimore in solidarity with events in Plymouth, Massachusetts and other locations across the country.

Festival of Trees, Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, Maryland State Fairgrounds. The Festival of Trees will return in person for the first time during the pandemic, with hundreds of decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses for sale to raise funds for the Kennedy Krieger Institute. Read more about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

BRRR Fest, Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, 5-8 p.m. both days, Maryland Zoo. It may be getting chilly, but the animals at the Maryland Zoo are sure to warm your heart. Tickets to BRRR Fest include unlimited beer and wine sampling for adults. There will also be plenty of activities for the whole family, including the Zoo Lights display, the “DINOSAURS” exhibition, unlimited train and carousel rides (weather permitting), and photos with Santa and the Maryland Zoo’s mascots Sphen and Rita. Read more about the Zoo Lights and accompanying events in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Miracle Pop-Up Bar, Friday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m., Power Plant Live!, Leinie Lodge and Beer Garden. Sip on some holiday-inspired cocktails at the Miracle pop-up bar, which opens Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 30. Read more about the pop-up in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Musical Fundraiser for Celebrate Still, Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. The Mark Gross Quartet (MGQ) will perform to raise funds and awareness for Celebrate Still, a nonprofit that supports people who have lost a loved one. Kimberli Gross founded the organization to honor her mother and Mark Gross’ sister, Brenda Mae McMillan. Proceeds from the performance will benefit The Brenda Mae Nursing Scholarship for a medicine/nursing student at Baltimore City Community College, where Brenda Mae graduated from the nursing school.

Kandace Springs, Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, Keystone Korner. The late singer Prince once said that Nashville jazz and soul singer and pianist Kandace Springs had a “voice that can melt snow.” Prince would go on to serve as a mentor to Springs. Now, Springs is coming to Baltimore to perform at Keystone Korner. Her most recent album, “The Women Who Raised Me,” features covers of songs by female vocalists who inspired Springs, including Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, and Bonnie Raitt among others.

Disney Princess Concert, Friday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Hear and see your favorite fairytales brought to life as Disney princesses from Broadway productions take the stage. The concert will feature Christy Altomare (originated the role of Anastasia on Broadway), Isabelle McCalla (played Princess Jasmine in a Broadway production of “Aladdin”), Anneliese van der Pol (played Belle in a Broadway production of “Beauty and the Beast”), and Syndee Winters (played Nala in a Broadway production of “The Lion King”). Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof) and Prince Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge) will join the princesses in concert.

Shrek Rave, Friday, Nov. 25, 9 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Get out of your swamp and into Baltimore Soundstage for shrekkin’ fun time to celebrate everyone’s favorite ogre. The rave is for Shrek fans age 18 and older.

Pranksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., Ottobar. After the turkey and stuffing have settled from Thanksgiving the day before, join Mary Prankster and guest Jason Butcher for an evening of musical entertainment at Pranksgiving.

Black Violin, Saturday, Nov. 26, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Violist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus together form Black Violin, pairing their classical training with hip-hop inspirations. They will be joined onstage by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes for a night of string storytelling and ebullient beats.

