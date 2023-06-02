Meet Alana Brookfield, a Baltimore native and proud graduate of Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School (BT), who has turned her love for flowers into a thriving business. As the founder of Brookfield Blooms, Alana offers an array of services, including seasonal cut flower subscriptions, exquisite floral designs, and engaging workshops, all designed to bring the beauty of nature into the lives of Baltimore residents. Keep reading to discover more about Alana’s passion for all things floral and how she’s making a blooming impact in the Baltimore area.

This farmer-florist from Pikesville spent a gap year in Israel, then got her degree in PR from Boston University in 2010. After living in Boston for a few years, she moved back to Baltimore with her husband and toddler to be closer to family.

How did you first get involved with The Associated and what does it mean to you being involved in the Young Adult Division (YAD)?

I grew up participating in Associated events- my father David Brooks was the president of CHAI and I have fond memories of cleaning a stream for neighbor good day! It’s been nice to get involved again as an adult. I actually just taught a floral design workshop for YAD, which was a blast!

What was your experience growing up in Jewish Baltimore?

I had a very Jewish upbringing in Baltimore starting with preschool at BT, Krieger Schechter Day School for kindergarten through eighth grade, and then back to Beth Tfiloh for high school. I also acted as an assistant Tot Shabbat leader at Beth El for basically my entire teenage life, did Bar/Bat Mitzvah tutoring and was an active member of Seaboard USY.

