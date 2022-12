Looking for a book to explain antisemitism to your child? Check out these recommendations for toddlers to teens from Jessica Fink, executive director of the Jewish Library of Baltimore.

Preschool

The Christmas Mitzvah

by Jeff Gottesfeld and Michelle L. Agatha

The Only One Club

By Jane Naliboff and Jeff I. Hopkins

Elementary School

When Ruth Bader Ginsberg Chewed 100 Sticks of Gum

by Mark Weakland and Daniela Volpari

Across the Alley

by Richard Michelson and Earl B. Lewis

Click here for full list.

Like this: Like Loading...