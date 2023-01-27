Antisemitism is rising at an alarming rate in this country — less than 80 years since six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. Now, more than ever, programs from Associated agencies like the Jewish Museum of Maryland (JMM) and Baltimore Jewish Council’s Teacher Workshops are important to ensuring that we never forget our history.

Beth is joined by Annmarie Fournier, a middle school English Language Arts teacher at Anne Arundel County Public Schools Virtual Learning Academy. As a public school teacher, Annmarie has benefited directly from the Teacher Workshops, as they have given her the guidance and tools she needs to appropriately teach the Holocaust to her middle school students. Annmarie shares her history with the Jewish Museum of Maryland’s workshops and how they have helped her and her students think about the Holocaust, antisemitism and how looking at yesterday’s intolerance can help us strive for a just and peaceful world.

Click here to watch the video.

