The biggest food week of the year is upon us. Here in Baltimore, we’re ready for turkey, sauerkraut, oysters and everything else that makes Thanksgiving charming. But that’s not all the local food community has up its sleeve this week. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:

Goodbye to Joe Squared

Sadly, beloved pizza spot Joe Squared announced via social media that it will close at the end of the year. Joe Squared has been part of the Station North community for almost two decades and will be sorely missed by its fans from all over the region.

Whiskey, Wine & Fire

The second annual Whiskey, Wine & Fire, which was originally scheduled for September, takes over the Maryland State Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

The event features whiskey tastings and education, wine, beer and cocktails, food trucks, BBQ and s’mores, and more, all scattered throughout a “fire garden” setting.

Baltimore Christmas Village

The Baltimore Christmas Village opens on Saturday, bringing the city a taste of Christmas before we even sit down for turkey.

The Village’s big culinary hits are back again this year, including the gooey Raclette stop, tons of sausages, beers from Hofbräu, Glühwein slushies and more.

Happenings at BSC

The crew at Baltimore Spirits Company is keeping busy this weekend with two days of fun. On Saturday, BSC is releasing its new Toasted Epoch Rye, which has been in the works for years.

Sunday, they’re following up with a big party in The Cocktail Gallery. During the evening, BSC will host A Gratuitous Friendsgiving Extravaganza, with seasonal cocktails from local behind-the-bar celeb Amie Ward, Thanksgiving-inspired deep dish pizzas from Big Softy, and more.

Thanksgiving Market at Le Comptoir

Also on Saturday, starting at noon, Le Comptoir du Vin is opening up its heated back patio for a Thanksgiving market. The event – which is happening rain or shine – features grilled and raw oysters plus caviar from Galatea Oysters, cocoa and chocolates from Lindersweets and Sweetri, goodies from Porch Party Snacks and more.

Happy 20th to Mama’s

On Wednesday, Canton Square mainstay Mama’s on the Half Shell turns twenty years old. The restaurant will be celebrating like it always does – with oysters and crushes and a lot of fun. Plus, expect some surprise specials. Many congratulations to the Mama’s team – they deserve it!

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is this Thursday! If you don’t have plans in place just yet, don’t worry, there’s still (a little) time. Many local restaurants are open for dinner and/or carryout meals. While some reservation deadlines have passed, you still have choices.

For a look at Thanksgiving options around town, check out last week’s Hot Plate, which includes spots that are selling everything from turkey to pie, as well as restaurants open for the day.

And if you’re ready to get into the spirit before Thursday comes around, The Corner Pantry has you covered with the annual reprise of its famous Thanksgiving sandwich. The Sammy has all the fixings you’ll find on a Thanksgiving table – and it’s only on the menu until Wednesday.

Miracle Pop-Up Bar

Starting on Friday, Baltimoreans can toast the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at one of two Miracle Bars popping up in the area. The seasonal spot, which will serve drinks like the Snowball Old-Fashioned in a festive setting, will open at Maryland Live! Casino and at Power Plant Live!.

It’s only around for a short time, though – once Christmas Day arrives, Miracle closes.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Nov. 25: Silver Queen Café Turns 8

Nov. 26: Holidays in the City

Dec. 10: True Chesapeake Holiday Market

