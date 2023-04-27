Welcome back to Pull Up A Chair, a podcast from The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.

In this episode, we share a story about when the past meets up with the present. Meet Inbal Neun.

Inbal was born in Ashkelon, Israel. She left as a toddler. At two years old, Inbal was whisked back to Baltimore, her mother’s hometown. Today, Inbal is the director of the Edward A. Myerberg Center, a premier senior center in the Pikesville area. A program under CHAI, an Associated agency, The Myerberg Center has connected Inbal to her hometown in unexpected ways.

Listen to her story to see how her hometown has popped back into the picture.

For the full episode, use the player or listen on iTunes or wherever you listen to podcasts!

Click here to listen.

