“We Wanted to Bring About Change”

My name is Isaac Garonzik. Grace Miller and I are the co-founders of Keeping Baltimore Warm, an organization that spreads awareness about homelessness in Baltimore and provides new and gently used blankets to people currently experiencing homelessness in Baltimore.

Keeping Baltimore Warm collects new and gently used blankets through in-person drives and online donations. We attach a tag to each blanket with an uplifting quote from an inspiring person, in hopes that it will resonate with the person receiving the blanket.

In the winter of 2022, Grace Miller and I signed up to participate in the Social Innovation Fellowship program through 4Front Baltimore and the JCC.

The program is designed to empower teens to become changemakers in their community. The teens are put into small groups and prompted to identify a problem in their community and work towards solving that problem.

Click here for full article.

