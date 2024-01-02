Last week, we shared roundups of our top news stories, columns, and photos from 2023, including our most-read articles, the hottest houses, the year’s food highlights, and more.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Toki Underground’s opening in July was one of many bright spots during a fun and busy year for Baltimore restaurants.

“The Year in Food: Baltimore’s Biggest Bites of 2023”: Hot Plate columnist Kit Pollard reflected upon the highs, lows, and biggest moments of 2023 in the Baltimore food scene.

“Baltimore’s Hottest Houses of 2023”: Hot House columnist Meg Fielding reminded readers of their favorite real estate listings from 2023.

Jacob Marley warns Ebenezer Scrooge in this illustration of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

“A Child is Born in Hollywood: Christmas 2023”: Along the Patapsco columnist Rafael Alvarez wrote about Mass at a Los Angeles church, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” smiles at the sight of a bright red tricycle, and the birth of his newest grandchild.

“NYE Party! Wavelength Events Presents Caribbean and R&B Multi-level Party at Supano’s Speakeasy”: Wavelength Events capped off 2023 and welcomed 2024 with a New Year’s Eve party at Supano’s Speakeasy in downtown Baltimore.

(Clockwise from top left) “Prom Mom” by Laura Lippman; “The Mistress of Bhatia House” by Sujata Massey; “Charm City Rocks” by Matt Norman; “Hedge” by Matt Norman; “City of Artists, Baltimore” compiled by BmoreArt; “They Killed Freddie Gray” by Justine Barron; “Hestia Strikes a Match” by Christine Grillo; and “Life Sentence” by Mark Bowden. Collage by Marcus Dieterle.

“Top Literary News of 2023: Charm City Edition”: Bohemian Rhapsody columnist and Baltimore Writer’s Club editor Marion Winik revisited the top moments in Baltimore’s literary world last year, from book festival news to author interviews.

Editor’s Picks:

(Clockwise from top left) Marlo Stanfield, (front row, third from right) poses with family, cast, and crew from the docuseries “Marlo”; A free Old Bay tattoo from the Baltimore Tattoo Museum; Country singer Jason Aldean in the video for his song “Try That in a Small Town”; Bloom’s bar at Hotel Ulysses; An aerial view of Oregon Ridge Park. Collage by Marcus Dieterle.

“Baltimore Fishbowl’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2023”: Staff reporter Aliza Worthington counted down Baltimore Fishbowl’s top 10 most-read articles of the year, from the real-life story of Marlo Stanfield, to Old Bay tattoos, to the Oregon Ridge master plan, and more.

MCB Real Estate’s plan for redeveloping Harborplace calls for rebuilding the Inner Harbor promenade so it has two levels: an upper promenade on land and a lower promenade that’s designed to float on the water, rising up and down with the tide. Credit: MCB Real Estate.

“Urban Landscape: Revitalization of Harborplace, Camden Yards, Station North and west side of downtown led real estate and development news in 2023”: Freelance reporter Ed Gunts recapped some of the projects that either changed the urban landscape in Baltimore in 2023 or promise to do so.

(Clockwise from top left) The Baltimore Sun sign that has been removed from Camden Yards; John Waters poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; “Little Donna” and Jill Tutlewski cook together, Maryland native Ben Johns with his Seattle Pioneers pickleball teammates; Brigitte Jacobson, the inspiration behind Empowerment Through Aviation. Collage by Marcus Dieterle.

“The Top Baltimore Fishbowl Stories of 2023: Editor’s Picks”: Managing editor Marcus Dieterle shared some of his favorite Baltimore Fishbowl stories from 2023, including the story behind the now-removed Baltimore Sun sign at Camden Yards, to Upper Fells Point restaurant Little Donna’s being named to the New York Times’ best restaurants list, to the legacy of a pilot and mentor to girls, and more.

(Clockwise from top left) Gov. Wes Moore; Oriole Park at Camden Yards; Comedian Chris Rock performs at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre during the recording of his Netflix stand-up comedy special; A gas regulator on the exterior of a building; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jonathon Heyward; A sign celebrating Artscape 2023. Collage by Marcus Dieterle.

“The Biggest Baltimore Stories of 2023”: Managing editor Marcus Dieterle reminded readers of some of the Baltimore headlines that made the biggest waves in 2023, including Maryland’s inauguration of the state’s first Black governor, to the return of Baltimore’s Artscape festival after a rollercoaster year in the city’s arts scene, and more.

(Clockwise from top left) Breakdance and acrobatics performer Shakespeare shows off his skills at Artscape; Kids ride the Typhoon amusement at the Maryland State Fair; KISS band member Gene Simmons (aka the Demon) performs at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore; A participant performs in the Renaissance Ball at the Enoch Pratt Free Library; Tamar Braxton sings at Baltimore’s AFRAM festival; #3 Tanayja London from Shaw and #1 Nya Morris from Claflin during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round of the CIAA basketball tournament; A community member strikes a pose at Baltimore’s Pride festival; A man leads a horse with blinders at Pimlico Race Course.

“The Best Photos of 2023: A Baltimore Fishbowl Collection”: Staff reporter Aliza Worthington shared a collection of the fantastic photos that Baltimore Fishbowl’s freelance photographers captured, from scenes at the 148th Preakness Stakes and the inaugural Renaissance Ball, to concerts, festivals, and more.

(Clockwise from top left) Baltimore Fishbowl Executive Editor David Nitkin runs along the streets of St. Louis; Marion Winik’s view over the town of Cortona in Tuscany, Italy; Jalynn Harris’s grandaddy being silly wearing two pairs of glasses; Rafael Alvarez’s grandson Gus enjoys his first Baltimore Orioles baseball game; Will Richardson (right) and his husband Josh take a photo together in front of a mock DeLorean at a 1980s-themed fundraiser on Kent Island; Baltimore Orioles player Cedric Mullins swings his bat. Collage by Marcus Dieterle.

“A 2023 Collection of Columns and Essays”: Managing editor Marcus Dieterle compiled some the year’s best pieces by columnists and personal essayists, including reflections on family, friendship, fandom, and more.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo gets som air while throwing the ball. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Orioles.

“The Top Sports Stories of 2023 — From Baltimore and Beyond”: Charm City Birdwatcher columnist Karuga Koinange recapped the sports stories that grabbed fans’ attention in 2023, from reignited passion around the Baltimore Orioles, to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract, and more.

