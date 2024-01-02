Last week, we shared roundups of our top news stories, columns, and photos from 2023, including our most-read articles, the hottest houses, the year’s food highlights, and more.
Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:
Most-Read Stories:
“The Year in Food: Baltimore’s Biggest Bites of 2023”: Hot Plate columnist Kit Pollard reflected upon the highs, lows, and biggest moments of 2023 in the Baltimore food scene.
“Baltimore’s Hottest Houses of 2023”: Hot House columnist Meg Fielding reminded readers of their favorite real estate listings from 2023.
“A Child is Born in Hollywood: Christmas 2023”: Along the Patapsco columnist Rafael Alvarez wrote about Mass at a Los Angeles church, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” smiles at the sight of a bright red tricycle, and the birth of his newest grandchild.
“NYE Party! Wavelength Events Presents Caribbean and R&B Multi-level Party at Supano’s Speakeasy”: Wavelength Events capped off 2023 and welcomed 2024 with a New Year’s Eve party at Supano’s Speakeasy in downtown Baltimore.
“Top Literary News of 2023: Charm City Edition”: Bohemian Rhapsody columnist and Baltimore Writer’s Club editor Marion Winik revisited the top moments in Baltimore’s literary world last year, from book festival news to author interviews.
Editor’s Picks:
“Baltimore Fishbowl’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2023”: Staff reporter Aliza Worthington counted down Baltimore Fishbowl’s top 10 most-read articles of the year, from the real-life story of Marlo Stanfield, to Old Bay tattoos, to the Oregon Ridge master plan, and more.
“Urban Landscape: Revitalization of Harborplace, Camden Yards, Station North and west side of downtown led real estate and development news in 2023”: Freelance reporter Ed Gunts recapped some of the projects that either changed the urban landscape in Baltimore in 2023 or promise to do so.
“The Top Baltimore Fishbowl Stories of 2023: Editor’s Picks”: Managing editor Marcus Dieterle shared some of his favorite Baltimore Fishbowl stories from 2023, including the story behind the now-removed Baltimore Sun sign at Camden Yards, to Upper Fells Point restaurant Little Donna’s being named to the New York Times’ best restaurants list, to the legacy of a pilot and mentor to girls, and more.
“The Biggest Baltimore Stories of 2023”: Managing editor Marcus Dieterle reminded readers of some of the Baltimore headlines that made the biggest waves in 2023, including Maryland’s inauguration of the state’s first Black governor, to the return of Baltimore’s Artscape festival after a rollercoaster year in the city’s arts scene, and more.
“The Best Photos of 2023: A Baltimore Fishbowl Collection”: Staff reporter Aliza Worthington shared a collection of the fantastic photos that Baltimore Fishbowl’s freelance photographers captured, from scenes at the 148th Preakness Stakes and the inaugural Renaissance Ball, to concerts, festivals, and more.
“A 2023 Collection of Columns and Essays”: Managing editor Marcus Dieterle compiled some the year’s best pieces by columnists and personal essayists, including reflections on family, friendship, fandom, and more.
“The Top Sports Stories of 2023 — From Baltimore and Beyond”: Charm City Birdwatcher columnist Karuga Koinange recapped the sports stories that grabbed fans’ attention in 2023, from reignited passion around the Baltimore Orioles, to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract, and more.