Annie Leibovitz said, “A thing that you see in my pictures is that I was not afraid to fall in love with these people.” As 2023 approaches its close, have a look at the year in photographs, and don’t be afraid to fall in love with the people of Baltimore.
Each event depicted below contains a few pictures, but you can click on the link in the written description to view the entire photo gallery from that event.
Mr. Trash Wheel’s 9th birthday and induction of secret Order of the Wheel members
On Earth Day 2023, Mr. Trash Wheel celebrated his 9th birthday with a festive party and induction of the newest members into the very secret society, Order of the Wheel. Don your googley eyes and recite the pledge, all who commit to reducing trash and improving the health of the planet. Shhhhhh.
10th Annual Charm City Bluegrass Festival
In May, Union Craft Brewing hosted the 10th Charm City Bluegrass Festival, featuring more than 20 artists on three stages. Attendees enjoyed the gamut of bluegrass, from the traditional pickers Steel Wheels to the progressive bluegrass sounds of Saturday night headliners The Infamous Stringdusters to a reggae-tinged Grateful Dead tribute from Grateful Dub.
Preakness Stakes 2023
For the first time, Baltimore Fishbowl teamed up with Baltimore School for The Arts and assigned two seniors to cover the atmosphere around the 148th Preakness Stakes. Faith Spicer and Ella Haber were visual art seniors at BSA, who concentrated on photography in their final year. Spicer is attending Towson University and Haber is attending Bard College to study photography. Neither had been to the Preakness before their assignment.
AFRAM 2023
One of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, AFRAM 2023 returned to Druid Hill Park in June. Headliners included Tamar Braxton, Ty Dolla Sign, The Isley Brothers, DJ Spinderella and others on the main stage, with crowds singing and dancing along to the two days of concerts. There were vendors, artists, food and drinks for the crowds to enjoy.
Baltimore Pride 2023
Intermittent rain couldn’t damper spirits during Baltimore’s Pride celebration. June’s celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other sexual and gender minority residents went on as planned, and joy abounded.
Renaissance Ball at Enoch Pratt
The inaugural Renaissance Ball held at Enoch Pratt Central Library marked the end of Pride Month in Baltimore. A celebration of Baltimore’s ballroom scene and the queer community, the Ball was part of the library’s Final Fridays series, with the Central Branch library hosting a different after-hours event on the last Friday of every month.
Black LGBTQ+ people in New York City founded ballroom culture in the 19th century to create a safer space for community gathering and artistic expression, especially as they faced discrimination from both cisheteronormative society and cisgender white members of the queer community who sought to exclude them from their own spaces. Read more about the history, and how libraries are providing a safe space in this article by Marcus Dieterle.
Maryland State Fair 2023
The 142nd Maryland State Fair took place in Timonium, featuring exciting rides, engaging performances, educational agricultural displays, and more. Classic amusements like Ferris wheels, rollercoasters, and bumper cars thrilled attendees young and old.
Artscape 2023
Held for the first time in September, in an attempt to escape the famous Baltimore heat and humidity, Artscape was instead visited by Tropical Storm Ophelia. That didn’t stop residents and artists from having a grand time two of the three days (events on Saturday were cancelled) and making the very best of it. For 2024, Artscape will be returning to summer. Mayor Brandon Scott’s office announced Artscape 2024 will be held over the first weekend in August.
Pumpkin Smash 2023
The Maryland Science Center invited people with their rotting gourds to bring those jack-o-lanterns to them for the messiest send off ever — a four-story drop off the Maryland Science Center Roof!
Nature Sacred’s book of journal entries, “BenchTalk”
Nature Sacred is a nonprofit that works with hospitals, prisons, museums, and other organizations to create “Sacred Places” – spaces where community members can visit to appreciate nature and destress. Yellow journals are placed under benches at the spaces, where visitors can write entries that can be signed or anonymous. This year, Nature Sacred published a book compiling some of those journal entries, called “BenchTalk.” Read more about the project here.
Inner Harbor Christmas Village
People longing for the Christmas season to begin came for the food, stayed for the entertainment, and got some early shopping in at the Inner Harbor Christmas Village the weekend before Thanksgiving. Baltimoreans enjoyed their sneak peek with a visit to Santa and watching the lighting of the Christmas Tree. The village was open through Christmas Eve.
KISS Concert in Baltimore
At the end of November, KISS performed at CFG Bank Arena, thrilling die-hard fans who are still down to Rock and Roll All Nite. It was their third to last stop on their End of the Road World Tour. Make up on point as always, the band lived up to the hype, spitting (fake) blood and all – if you’re into that kind of thing.
50th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade
What a way to cap off the year! The 50th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade brought joy to the streets of Hampden and Medfield, with marching bands, flag twirlers, local officials, giant inflatable figures, skating tricks, and more.
