Annie Leibovitz said, “A thing that you see in my pictures is that I was not afraid to fall in love with these people.” As 2023 approaches its close, have a look at the year in photographs, and don’t be afraid to fall in love with the people of Baltimore.

Each event depicted below contains a few pictures, but you can click on the link in the written description to view the entire photo gallery from that event.

Happy New Year!

Baltimore MLK Parade 2023

For the first time since 2020, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade took place. Baltimoreans were thrilled to see its return to celebrate the legendary civil rights leader, after missing the event over years of pandemic cancellations. Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography provided the photos.

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Baltimore Go Getters Marching Band. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Mayor Brandon Scott. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

A member of the Baltimore County Corvette club waves to spectators. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Fresh the Clownsss. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

The CIAA Tournament in Downtown Baltimore

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament rocked the City of Baltimore in February, delighting Mayor Brandon Scott, Gov. Wes Moore, and residents alike. This was the second year the tournament called Baltimore home.

#1 Nya Morris from Claflin shoots during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#1 Nya Morris from Claflin and #11 Brittiney Seymour from Shaw during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott courtside during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#4 Janaie Coates-Sinues and #0 Freddie Young, Jr. from Lincoln and #1 Todd Johnson from Johnson C. Smith chase a loose ball during the Johnson C. Smith vs Lincoln mens’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

#5 Isaac Parson from Winston-Salem State during the Winston-Salem State vs Saint Augustine’s men’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

(L to R) Haydee Patterson, Student Government Association(SGA) VP of Student Success & Engagement at Virginia State University, Ronnie Johnson SGA VP of Administration and Finance at Virginia State University, and Mekai Mckinney, 32nd Mr Virginia State University. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Mr. Trash Wheel’s 9th birthday and induction of secret Order of the Wheel members

On Earth Day 2023, Mr. Trash Wheel celebrated his 9th birthday with a festive party and induction of the newest members into the very secret society, Order of the Wheel. Don your googley eyes and recite the pledge, all who commit to reducing trash and improving the health of the planet. Shhhhhh.

Order of the Wheel inductees, and members of the Rattypaw house, pose for a photo in front of a Mr. Trash Wheel mosaic. Photo by Aliza Worthington.

Heather G. and her husband sport headbands with miniature Mr. Trash Wheels atop. Photo by Aliza Worthington.

New members don googly eyes as they get inducted into Mr. Trash Wheel’s Order of the Wheel club in 2019. Photo by Winston Zhou.

10th Annual Charm City Bluegrass Festival

In May, Union Craft Brewing hosted the 10th Charm City Bluegrass Festival, featuring more than 20 artists on three stages. Attendees enjoyed the gamut of bluegrass, from the traditional pickers Steel Wheels to the progressive bluegrass sounds of Saturday night headliners The Infamous Stringdusters to a reggae-tinged Grateful Dead tribute from Grateful Dub.

Caleb Stine performs at the Charm City Bluegrass Festival at Union Craft Brewing. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

Cris Jacobs performs at the Charm City Bluegrass Festival at Union Craft Brewing. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

Artist-at-Large Allie Kral performs at the Charm City Bluegrass Festival at Union Craft Brewing. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

Preakness Stakes 2023

For the first time, Baltimore Fishbowl teamed up with Baltimore School for The Arts and assigned two seniors to cover the atmosphere around the 148th Preakness Stakes. Faith Spicer and Ella Haber were visual art seniors at BSA, who concentrated on photography in their final year. Spicer is attending Towson University and Haber is attending Bard College to study photography. Neither had been to the Preakness before their assignment.

A man leads a horse with blinders at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

A man holds onto a horse at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

A worker washes a horse’s muzzle at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

The Preakness isn’t complete without fancy hats and attire. Photo by Faith Spicer.

Preakness attendees ride on the back of a golf cart at Preakness 148 at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

Bruno Mars performs at Preakness Live, following the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

AFRAM 2023

One of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, AFRAM 2023 returned to Druid Hill Park in June. Headliners included Tamar Braxton, Ty Dolla Sign, The Isley Brothers, DJ Spinderella and others on the main stage, with crowds singing and dancing along to the two days of concerts. There were vendors, artists, food and drinks for the crowds to enjoy.

Singer Tamar Braxton performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Singer Ty Dolla $ign performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Audience members enjoy a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Audience members wave their hands during a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Ronald Isley, of the Isley Brothers, performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Ernie Isley, of the Isley Brothers, performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

12-year-old Baltimore DJ A Eazy performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

A vendor sells plants at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Baltimore Pride 2023

Intermittent rain couldn’t damper spirits during Baltimore’s Pride celebration. June’s celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other sexual and gender minority residents went on as planned, and joy abounded.

Dressed in red boots, a gold skirt, and bejweled red headpiece, a Baltimore Pride attendee strikes a pose on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

During the Baltimore Pride Parade, a community member rides on the side of a car on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A Baltimore Pride attendee embraces the rain on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A rollerskater does a trick jump over a fellow skater laying on a board during the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

Baltimore Pride attendees smile for a photo on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

Renaissance Ball at Enoch Pratt

The inaugural Renaissance Ball held at Enoch Pratt Central Library marked the end of Pride Month in Baltimore. A celebration of Baltimore’s ballroom scene and the queer community, the Ball was part of the library’s Final Fridays series, with the Central Branch library hosting a different after-hours event on the last Friday of every month.

Black LGBTQ+ people in New York City founded ballroom culture in the 19th century to create a safer space for community gathering and artistic expression, especially as they faced discrimination from both cisheteronormative society and cisgender white members of the queer community who sought to exclude them from their own spaces. Read more about the history, and how libraries are providing a safe space in this article by Marcus Dieterle.

Dressed to emulate Poison Ivy, a participant performs in the Fem Queen Performance category at the Renaissance Ball at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Branch in Baltimore, Maryland. The participant told Baltimore Fishbowl, “007 is for anyone without a house. We’re secret agents, free agents.” (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Romeo Balmain performs a dip at the Renaissance Ball on June 30, 2023 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Branch in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Audience members cheer on a participant at the Renaissance Ball on June 30, 2023 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Branch in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Trophies for winners in each category of the Renaissance Ball on June 30, 2023 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Branch in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Participants walk in the OPEN TO All Runway category at the Renaissance Ball on June 30, 2023 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Branch in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Audience members cheer on a participant as she performs in the Renaissance Ball on June 30, 2023 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Branch in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Maryland State Fair 2023

The 142nd Maryland State Fair took place in Timonium, featuring exciting rides, engaging performances, educational agricultural displays, and more. Classic amusements like Ferris wheels, rollercoasters, and bumper cars thrilled attendees young and old.

Attendees ride the Typhoon amusement. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Jacob Brown prepares his Holstein for competition the following day. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Beth Cherry helps Sierra Lach, both of Timonium, Maryland, try on a necklace at the Paparazzi booth. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Logan Franco, 3, of Baltimore City, Maryland, plays with a bubble maker he won from an amusement. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Emmie Emaghar, 2, of Timonium, Maryland attempts to throw a ball into a bowl to win a prize. Father Tyler, in blue baseball cap, looks on. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Mia Wenzel, 11, of Parkton, Maryland, jumps on the Extreme Air amusement. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Artscape 2023

Held for the first time in September, in an attempt to escape the famous Baltimore heat and humidity, Artscape was instead visited by Tropical Storm Ophelia. That didn’t stop residents and artists from having a grand time two of the three days (events on Saturday were cancelled) and making the very best of it. For 2024, Artscape will be returning to summer. Mayor Brandon Scott’s office announced Artscape 2024 will be held over the first weekend in August.

Shakespeare of the One Life Wonder professional breakdance and acrobatic entertainment group performs on Charles St. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Scott Pennington’s Blinkatorium, an indoor arts venue, was a popular stop at this year’s rain-soaked Artscape festival. Photo by Ed Gunts.

A street performer braves the rain at Artscape 2023. Photo by Ed Gunts.

View north on Charles St. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Alisa Brock, left, owner of Drama MaMa Bookshop, hands a purchase to Pelbea Jones, of Baltimore, Maryland. Artscape 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Pumpkin Smash 2023

The Maryland Science Center invited people with their rotting gourds to bring those jack-o-lanterns to them for the messiest send off ever — a four-story drop off the Maryland Science Center Roof!

Pumpkins at the drop off table. Pumpkin Smash at Maryland Science Center, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Crowd reacts during the pumpkin smash. Pumpkin Smash at Maryland Science Center, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Gail Mix, of Hudson Ohio, drops of two pumpkins. Pumpkin Smash at Maryland Science Center, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Skyler Einberger, 4 1/2, of Washington, D.C., drops off pumpkins. Pumpkin Smash at Maryland Science Center, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Pumpkins at the drop off table. Pumpkin Smash at Maryland Science Center, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Crowd reacts during the pumpkin smash. Pumpkin Smash at Maryland Science Center, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Pumpkin Smash at Maryland Science Center, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Nature Sacred’s book of journal entries, “BenchTalk”

Nature Sacred is a nonprofit that works with hospitals, prisons, museums, and other organizations to create “Sacred Places” – spaces where community members can visit to appreciate nature and destress. Yellow journals are placed under benches at the spaces, where visitors can write entries that can be signed or anonymous. This year, Nature Sacred published a book compiling some of those journal entries, called “BenchTalk.” Read more about the project here.

One of Nature Sacred’s yellow journals is propped up on a bench. When not in use, the journal is stored in a compartment on the underside of the bench. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

A teal sculpted head is wedged between the branches of a tree in the Mt. Washington Arboretum. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

A cat face is among the creatures adorning the mosaic-framed gate of the Mt. Washington Arboretum. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

Within the Mt. Washington Arboretum, a bench marks one of Nature Sacred’s many Sacred Places across the country. A compartment on the underside of the bench contains a journal in which visitors can read others’ writings and add their own. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

Inner Harbor Christmas Village

People longing for the Christmas season to begin came for the food, stayed for the entertainment, and got some early shopping in at the Inner Harbor Christmas Village the weekend before Thanksgiving. Baltimoreans enjoyed their sneak peek with a visit to Santa and watching the lighting of the Christmas Tree. The village was open through Christmas Eve.

German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Jessica Mersinger, of Catonsville Maryland, tries on a hat at the Land of Wool booth. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

The Carousel at German Christmas Village at Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

J, left, of Silver Spring, Maryland, places an order with Tiffany Ralph, of Hofbrau Draft Brew. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Iynna Williams, 4, and mother Brittany, of Hanover, Maryland, on the Merry Go Round. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

German Christmas Village at Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

KISS Concert in Baltimore

At the end of November, KISS performed at CFG Bank Arena, thrilling die-hard fans who are still down to Rock and Roll All Nite. It was their third to last stop on their End of the Road World Tour. Make up on point as always, the band lived up to the hype, spitting (fake) blood and all – if you’re into that kind of thing.

KISS performs at the band’s show at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, the third-to-last show of their End of the Road World Tour. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

KISS performs at the band’s show at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, the third-to-last show of their End of the Road World Tour. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

KISS performs at the band’s show at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, the third-to-last show of their End of the Road World Tour. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

KISS performs at the band’s show at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, the third-to-last show of their End of the Road World Tour. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

KISS performs at the band’s show at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, the third-to-last show of their End of the Road World Tour. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

KISS performs at the band’s show at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, the third-to-last show of their End of the Road World Tour. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

50th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade

What a way to cap off the year! The 50th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade brought joy to the streets of Hampden and Medfield, with marching bands, flag twirlers, local officials, giant inflatable figures, skating tricks, and more.

Catholic High School of Baltimore. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Sophia Wilkinson (red nose), 6, of Baltimore, Maryland holds a sign in the parade. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Calvert Hall College High School. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Calvert Hall College High School. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Mayor Brandon Scott, center, and members of the Mervo Mustangs, class 4A/3A 2023 state football champions, hand out candy to attendees. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

