Last week, we shared news about a new Indigenous art gallery, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire cuddling puppies from a local animal rescue at their Baltimore show, and a new flea market in Towson for all of your vintage needs.

Most-Read Stories:

Sierra Fischer, owner of the vintage clothing and small-item business Seams Like Me, sells at the Rosebud Flea Market in Towson. Photo courtesy of Trevor Brake.

“The value of vintage at Towson’s newest flea market”: At Towson’s new weekly Rosebud Flea Market, vendors sell vintage apparel, art, jewelry, music, decor, and more.

Lionel Richie and Saving Grace Animal Rescue puppy, Broccoli

“Lionel Richie is in puppy love all night long; CFG Bank Arena donates $1K to local animal rescue”: Puppies from Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland provided comfort to tour members of Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie at their Baltimore show last week, and CFG Bank Arena donated $1,000 to the animal rescue.

A nearly empty parking lot outside of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Screenshot via Google Maps.

“Growth in the time of parking craters”: With the news earlier this month that Orioles CEO John Angelos is hoping to develop the large surface parking lots near Oriole Park at Camden Yards into a mixed-use project — and the news that the city has pushed back on the idea, risking the loss of a storied baseball team for the sake of some parking spaces — a relatively recent term has again shown its relevance: parking crater.

The Manor Restaurant and Ultralounge has been sold to a so-far undisclosed buyer or buyers, and it plans to reopen in the coming weeks. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“The Manor Restaurant and Ultralounge in Mount Vernon has been sold to an undisclosed buyer, will reopen ‘in the coming weeks’”: Three weeks after Baltimore’s liquor board granted approval for The Manor to reopen in Mount Vernon, the business has been sold to a so-far undisclosed buyer or buyers.

“Hot House: French-inspired stucco home in Guilford a short walk away from Sherwood Gardens”: This classic French-inspired 1924 house in Guilford features detailed millwork and is just a few minute walk to Sherwood Gardens.

Editor’s Picks:

Howard County completed 85 sidewalk and crossing projects over the summer to get ready for the school year. Credit: Howard County Government

“Back to school in Howard County means new sidewalks and later start times”: The new school year will begin in Howard County next week with improved sidewalks to accommodate more walkers, later school start times for high-schoolers and a full roster of bus drivers.

The Pale Blue Eye drink from the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy.

“An Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy? Be still, our tell-tale hearts…”: Looking for a spoooooooky activity to kick off Halloween season? How about an Edgar Allan Poe-themed pop-up speakeasy?

Photo by Philip Muriel.

“Indigenous Art Gallery opens at Baltimore Center Stage”: A new Indigenous art gallery has opened in Baltimore, the result of a partnership between the Baltimore American Indian Center and Baltimore Center Stage.

Artists are creating a mural titled “Portals and Passageways” at K & J Auto Service. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Before it even opens, Artscape 2023 is brightening up the Station North area with murals and sculpture”: Baltimore’s Charles Street corridor is getting a little brighter with a series of murals, sculpture and other “art installations,” thanks to Artscape.

A resident speaks during public comments segment of CHAP hearing. Photo by Aliza Worthington.

“Historic preservation commission sides with residents on BGE regulators issue”: Baltimore’s preservation commission considered arguments about BGE’s installation of gas regulators on the outside of historic residences during a special hearing on Tuesday.

A rendering of Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health’s planned teaching facility in East Baltimore. The view from Washington Street and Jefferson Street looking Northwest. Credit: Hopkins Architects.

“Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health is expanding in East Baltimore”: The Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, considered the largest school of its kind, is planning to expand with a new teaching facility in East Baltimore.

