Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:
Most-Read Stories:
“The value of vintage at Towson’s newest flea market”: At Towson’s new weekly Rosebud Flea Market, vendors sell vintage apparel, art, jewelry, music, decor, and more.
“Lionel Richie is in puppy love all night long; CFG Bank Arena donates $1K to local animal rescue”: Puppies from Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland provided comfort to tour members of Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie at their Baltimore show last week, and CFG Bank Arena donated $1,000 to the animal rescue.
“Growth in the time of parking craters”: With the news earlier this month that Orioles CEO John Angelos is hoping to develop the large surface parking lots near Oriole Park at Camden Yards into a mixed-use project — and the news that the city has pushed back on the idea, risking the loss of a storied baseball team for the sake of some parking spaces — a relatively recent term has again shown its relevance: parking crater.
“The Manor Restaurant and Ultralounge in Mount Vernon has been sold to an undisclosed buyer, will reopen ‘in the coming weeks’”: Three weeks after Baltimore’s liquor board granted approval for The Manor to reopen in Mount Vernon, the business has been sold to a so-far undisclosed buyer or buyers.
“Hot House: French-inspired stucco home in Guilford a short walk away from Sherwood Gardens”: This classic French-inspired 1924 house in Guilford features detailed millwork and is just a few minute walk to Sherwood Gardens.
Editor’s Picks:
“Back to school in Howard County means new sidewalks and later start times”: The new school year will begin in Howard County next week with improved sidewalks to accommodate more walkers, later school start times for high-schoolers and a full roster of bus drivers.
“An Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy? Be still, our tell-tale hearts…”: Looking for a spoooooooky activity to kick off Halloween season? How about an Edgar Allan Poe-themed pop-up speakeasy?
“Indigenous Art Gallery opens at Baltimore Center Stage”: A new Indigenous art gallery has opened in Baltimore, the result of a partnership between the Baltimore American Indian Center and Baltimore Center Stage.
“Before it even opens, Artscape 2023 is brightening up the Station North area with murals and sculpture”: Baltimore’s Charles Street corridor is getting a little brighter with a series of murals, sculpture and other “art installations,” thanks to Artscape.
“Historic preservation commission sides with residents on BGE regulators issue”: Baltimore’s preservation commission considered arguments about BGE’s installation of gas regulators on the outside of historic residences during a special hearing on Tuesday.
“Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health is expanding in East Baltimore”: The Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, considered the largest school of its kind, is planning to expand with a new teaching facility in East Baltimore.