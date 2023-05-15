Last week, we shared news about a debate over the restaurant license for Sangria in Mount Vernon, HBO’s suspension of its deal with Baltimore writer David Simon after he joined the picket line in the writers’ strike, and a Preakness tickets giveaway that is also supporting local businesses.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

The sign for Sangria in Mount Vernon. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Sangria’s restaurant license in limbo after Mount Vernon residents bring concerns to Baltimore liquor board”: During their next in-person meeting May 18, Baltimore’s liquor board will discuss whether to renew the restaurant license for Sangria. Residents of Mount Vernon, where the business is located, say Sangria operates more like a nightclub than a restaurant. But Sangria’s owners have pushed back against those claims and have asked the board to renew their restaurant license.

A screenshot from David Simon’s video on his Twitter account shows writers on strike in New York City.

“Plot twist: David Simon strikes, HBO suspends, Twitter reacts”: HBO suspended their deal with Baltimore writer David Simon after he joined the picket line of striking Writers Guild of America writers.

A rendering shows the towers of the planned Harbor Point development. Rendering courtesy of Beatty Development Group.

“Preliminary designs unveiled for the final phases of Harbor Point show a mostly residential development”: The final phases of the 27-acre mixed-use Harbor Point development will be predominantly residential in nature, with towers rising up to 40 stories in height, according to preliminary plans and renderings unveiled Thursday by the Beatty Development Group.

An Italian restaurant called Allora will open this fall in Mount Vernon’s City House Charles office and restaurant development. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Allora will be the anchor restaurant at City House Charles in Mount Vernon”: An Italian restaurant called Allora will open this fall in Mount Vernon’s City House Charles office and restaurant development.

War of Will wins the 2019 Preakness Stakes. Image courtesy of the Maryland Jockey Club.

“Baltimore businesses giving away Preakness tickets as part of new ‘Preak Weeks’ initiative”: More than 20 Baltimore businesses will be giving away a pair of Preakness 148 tickets each day through May 19.

Editor’s Picks:

Photo from 2019 Old Bay Tattoo event, courtesy of Cierra Colón

“Spice up Preakness Week with a free Old Bay tattoo”: You’ve had it in hot sauce, Goldfish snacks, and shoes; now get some Old Bay ink on your body. The Baltimore Tattoo Museum will be giving free Old Bay tattoos on a first come, first served basis.

The interior of the Warehouse cinema Rotunda location, which opened in May 2023. (Handout photo.)

“Warehouse Rotunda: A new cinema luring us off our couches with cold beer and hot food.”: Baltimore Fishbowl writers Karen and David Nitkin ventured out to the newly opened Warehouse Cinemas location at the Rotunda in Hampden. Despite glitchy beer taps and a long wait for food orders, the successor to the former Cinebistro shows promise for a fun movie-going experience.

Hutt Hospital, New Zealand (pre-1950), photographer unknown

“To Nurse”: To all who celebrate, we hope you enjoyed your Mother’s Day weekend! Ashley Krumrine, an MFA student at the University of Baltimore, shared her experiences of being a nurse and a young mom in this Mother’s Day piece.

The Sandlot beach bar at Harbor Point will return for its seventh season this year, though it will mainly be used for private events. Photo courtesy of Beatty Development Group.

“Sandlot, the beach bar at Harbor Point, returns this year as an events venue”: The Sandlot beach bar at Harbor Point will return for its seventh season this year. Although it will mainly be used for private events, it will host a handful of public events for Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

Photos from the Black Butterfly Dream Lab website

“Urban Cipher game decodes Baltimore’s history of redlining”: Dr. Lawrence T. Brown coined the concept of Baltimore’s “Black Butterfly” and “White L” to describe the hyper-segregation within the city. Then, he expanded on the idea in his book “The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race and Space In America.” In his Monopoly-esque board game Urban Cipher, Brown gives people a tool to learn about the history and ongoing impacts of segregation.

Artist-at-Large Allie Kral performs at the Charm City Bluegrass Festival at Union Craft Brewing. Photo by Marc Shapiro.

“Photo Gallery: Charm City Bluegrass Festival celebrates 10th anniversary”: The Charm City Bluegrass Festival turned 10 years old, and they took it back to where it all began. The 10th annual event was held at Union Craft Brewing, the Baltimore brewery that hosted the first festival in 2013. Enjoy this photo gallery with scenes of the bluegrass buzz at this year’s event.

Like this: Like Loading...