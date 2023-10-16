Last week, we shared news about a former Maryland lieutenant governor and her siblings denouncing their brother’s independent run for president, a protest and counterprotest over Baltimore County schools’ policies for transgender students, and a new docuseries about Marlo Stanfield.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

(Left) Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend speaks at a roundtable discussion on retirement security in New York City on April 25, 2022. (Right) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he is running as an independent in the 2024 presidential election. Photo courtesy of US Department of Labor. Screenshot via Robert F. Kennedy campaign announcement on Twitter.

“Former Md. Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and 3 siblings denounce brother Robert F. Kennedy’s independent bid for president”: Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, joined by three of her siblings, last week denounced their brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent bid for president, calling his candidacy “perilous for our country.”

Screenshot from 09/12/2023 Baltimore County Board of Education meeting video.

“Protest planned at Baltimore County school board meeting over bathroom, locker, and athletic policies for trans students”: A parents group planned a protest of the Baltimore County school system’s policies for transgender students outside the school board’s Tuesday meeting. They were met with a larger counterprotest, with demonstrators supporting trans students.

Photo courtesy of the Waterfront Partnership.

“Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival just around the corner”: The 16th Annual Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival will take place Oct. 22, with pumpkins, pony rides, a petting zoo, a pie contest, and more.

“Three Ponds 14-Acre Caves Valley Estate – Open Tomorrow from 12pm-2pm”: There was an open house this weekend for Three Ponds, a 14-acre estate tucked away in historic Caves Valley.

Counter protesters. Photo from Ian Bravo.

“Supporters of trans students outnumber P.A.S.S. protesters outside Baltimore County school board meeting Tuesday”: Dueling protests regarding the rights of transgender students emerged outside the Baltimore County Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday night.

Editor’s Picks:

Marlo Stanfield, (front row, third from right) poses with family, cast, and crew from the docuseries “Marlo.” Photo by Aliza Worthington.

“Marlo Stanfield, whose life inspired parts of ‘The Wire,’ is no fictional character. The ‘Marlo’ docuseries fills in the blanks.”: A new three-part docuseries delves into the life of Marlo Stanfield, who inspired a character of the same name in the HBO series “The Wire.” Stanfield shared some of his story during a screening and moderated discussion at Harbor East Cinemas on Thursday.

(Clockwise from top left) The Beach Boys, Mariah Carey, Travis Scott, John Mayer, KISS, Rod Wave are among some of the artists scheduled to perform concerts in the Baltimore area this fall. Photos courtesy of artists’ websites and social media. Collage by Marcus Dieterle.

“Fall in love with these Baltimore-area concerts this autumn”: Temperatures are cooling, but fall concert season is heating up. From classic rock to pop, here’s a look at some of the most anticipated concerts of the season around Baltimore.

An illustration depicts characters from children’s Halloween movies. Image courtesy of Dish Network.

“Data show Maryland’s favorite kid-friendly Halloween movie”: There’s a chill in the air and apple cider warming on the stove, which makes it the perfect time of year to curl up on the couch with a fun Halloween flick. If you’re struggling to decide what to watch with the little ones, consider choosing Maryland’s most popular kid-friendly Halloween movie.

The M&T Bank Exchange events venue in party configuration. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Baltimore’s newest events venue, the M&T Bank Exchange, officially opens next to the Hippodrome Theatre”: Baltimore officially gained a new performance and events venue on Wednesday as leaders of the Hippodrome Foundation cut the ribbon on the $20 million M&T Bank Exchange after seven years of planning and construction. Dance Baltimore Repertory Ensemble (photo by PA. Greene)

“Dance Baltimore to celebrate 20th anniversary with free concert and more”: Dance Baltimore is celebrating 20 years of providing teaching, performance, and networking opportunities to the local professional dance community — and of sharing dance with the public.

