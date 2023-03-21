Lauren Ades finds time to have it all. A successful attorney with Pessin Katz Law, PA, a mother of two young children, a volunteer leader and a gourmet cook, she somehow makes it all look so easy.

Perhaps it’s the fact that this Baltimore native, born and raised in Owings Mills, believes that the key to her success is a supportive family – and finding one’s passion. And it is living that passion that drives her and allows her to make a difference in all that she does.

Finding Her Niche

When Lauren left to pursue her undergraduate degree at Emory University, then a law degree from New York Law School, she was not sure she would return to her hometown. That is, until she and her lifelong friend from her days at the McDonogh School, had a revelation.

“Jonathan and I met in fifth grade and became best friends. We stayed in touch throughout high school and college and talked all the time. Then one day, we looked at each other and said, ‘maybe we should try this dating thing.’”

It was beshert. This “dating thing” turned into a two-year long-distance relationship that led to marriage and Lauren moved back to Baltimore. Determined to reconnect to old friends and meet some new connections, she became involved with The Associated.

She joined the event committee of IMPACT, now the Young Adult Division (YAD) of The Associated. She was Chair of IMPACT, became a member of the National Young Leadership Cabinet of the Jewish Federations of North America. She traveled to the 9th Ward in New Orleans on a National Young Leadership trip to help Hurricane Katrina victims.

And she received the Harry Greenstein Young Leadership Award for her leadership in service to The Associated and its agencies — sharing the award with Doni Greenwald.

Through it all, Lauren realized that she loved to engage other young adults.

